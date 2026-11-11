ETV Bharat / state

Farmer Climbs Tree In Protest, Alleges Tahsildar Took ₹25 lakh But Did Not Transfer Khata

A farmer climbed a banyan tree in tahsildar's office compound in Shivamogga ( ETV Bharat )

Shivamogga: A farmer climbed a tree in protest against the tahsildar in the premises of the tahsildar's office in Shivamogga, alleging that ₹25 lakh had been taken to make the khata entry for government-granted land but the khata was never done.

In 1962, the Karnataka government granted four acres of land each to a total of 11 persons in survey number 57 of Raminakoppa village in Shivamogga taluk. However, influential persons had got this land alienated (parabhare) in their favour.

Later, as a result of an agitation, the Deputy Commissioner had ordered the tahsildar to make the khata entry in favour of the 11 persons. The farmers allege that the tahsildar then demanded money to make the khata entry in their names, and that the 11 of them together paid ₹25 lakh to the tahsildar in instalments. But the tahsildar was transferred, the money they had paid was wasted, and the khata has still not been done — following which Nagaraj, one of the persons who was to get the land grant, climbed the banyan tree in the tahsildar's office compound and staged a protest demanding justice. AC arrives at the spot: Nagaraj remained atop the tree for hours, but no official came to the spot, and the farmers who had come seeking justice expressed their anger against the officials and raised slogans of condemnation. Later, Assistant Commissioner (Sub-Divisional Officer) Mythri came to the spot and requested Nagaraj to come down.