Farmer Climbs Tree In Protest, Alleges Tahsildar Took ₹25 lakh But Did Not Transfer Khata
Nagaraj, one of the persons awaiting khata for granted land, scaled a banyan tree in the tahsildar's office compound, demanding justice.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 10:37 PM IST
Shivamogga: A farmer climbed a tree in protest against the tahsildar in the premises of the tahsildar's office in Shivamogga, alleging that ₹25 lakh had been taken to make the khata entry for government-granted land but the khata was never done.
In 1962, the Karnataka government granted four acres of land each to a total of 11 persons in survey number 57 of Raminakoppa village in Shivamogga taluk. However, influential persons had got this land alienated (parabhare) in their favour.
Later, as a result of an agitation, the Deputy Commissioner had ordered the tahsildar to make the khata entry in favour of the 11 persons. The farmers allege that the tahsildar then demanded money to make the khata entry in their names, and that the 11 of them together paid ₹25 lakh to the tahsildar in instalments.
But the tahsildar was transferred, the money they had paid was wasted, and the khata has still not been done — following which Nagaraj, one of the persons who was to get the land grant, climbed the banyan tree in the tahsildar's office compound and staged a protest demanding justice.
AC arrives at the spot: Nagaraj remained atop the tree for hours, but no official came to the spot, and the farmers who had come seeking justice expressed their anger against the officials and raised slogans of condemnation. Later, Assistant Commissioner (Sub-Divisional Officer) Mythri came to the spot and requested Nagaraj to come down.
She then spoke to the persons who were to get the land grant, and said the problem would be resolved: "Bring him down and let us talk," she said.
The villagers told Nagaraj that Mythri had assured them of justice. Nagaraj, who was atop the tree, said the matter fell within the jurisdiction of the DC and the tahsildar, not the AC, and stayed on the tree.
Meanwhile, Fire and Emergency Services personnel tried to bring Nagaraj down. But he quipped, "If you come up, I will jump down. So they did not attempt to bring him down. Nagaraj later climbed down at the request of the villagers.
Nagaraj said, "We are all falling victim to the officials' negligence and greed for bribes. The DC passed an order, but the officials concerned are not complying with it and are simply delaying matters. The khata should have been done for us through auto-remand."
"But the officials have switched off auto-remand and are making us run from pillar to post for nothing. The tahsildar spoke to us very politely, told us that our rivals would go to the High Court, and took money from us. We have no evidence of having paid the money. We are ready to swear before any deity. In the same way, let the tahsildar also come forward and swear that he took the money," he said.