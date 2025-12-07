ETV Bharat / state

Farmer Attempts Suicide In Chhattisgarh Amid Token Troubles Under New Procurement Scheme

Mahasamund: An elderly farmer from Senbhatha village of Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district is in critical condition after attempting suicide allegedly over not receiving a token for the procurement of paddy, officials and family said.

Manbodh Garha (65), who owns a farmland of one acre and 40 decimals, allegedly attempted suicide after repeated unsuccessful attempts to obtain a procurement token. “He had been trying for several days but failed and tried to end his life. We immediately alerted Dial 112 and took him to a community health centre before being referred to the medical college, and later to Raipur Mekara,” said a fellow farmer and eyewitness.

Shankar, Manbodh’s son, said his father was very upset about not getting a token, and when the token was not issued this time as well, he went to the field and attempted suicide.

“We had planned a daughter’s wedding in four months and were relying on the paddy sale proceeds. However, the delay in getting the ticket put us in a huge distress,” he said. “He had visited the Choice Centre for three days but faced ‘technical difficulties’ that prevented the issuance of tokens,” Shanker added.

In response to the incident, the administration disputed some claims, saying that Manbodh did not follow the procedure. “We have received reports that Manbodh attempted suicide after being upset over not receiving a token. He has one acre registered with the Khemda Society. He did not go to the society to obtain a token. The full reasons will be known only after an investigation,” Bagbahara Sub-District Magistrate (SDM) Namita Markole said.

Opposition Congress reacts

Meanwhile, Manbodh’s suicide attempt invited sharp reactions from the opposition. Congress leader and former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel accused the state government of neglecting farmers and blamed the token system for widespread distress among them.

“The government is silent on the farmers' plight, leaving them wandering from door to door to sell their hard-earned paddy. Many farmers face many difficulties in obtaining tokens both online and offline,” he said.

Baghel also pointed to shortages of gunny bags, irregularities in weighing and underweight issues, which frustrated the farmer, and he took extreme steps. “This is extremely painful, especially when the government is keeping the criminal silence,” he said.