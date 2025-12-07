Farmer Attempts Suicide In Chhattisgarh Amid Token Troubles Under New Procurement Scheme
Manbodh Garha (65) allegedly attempted suicide after repeated unsuccessful attempts to obtain a procurement token under the 'Token Tuhar Hath' Scheme.
Mahasamund: An elderly farmer from Senbhatha village of Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district is in critical condition after attempting suicide allegedly over not receiving a token for the procurement of paddy, officials and family said.
Manbodh Garha (65), who owns a farmland of one acre and 40 decimals, allegedly attempted suicide after repeated unsuccessful attempts to obtain a procurement token. “He had been trying for several days but failed and tried to end his life. We immediately alerted Dial 112 and took him to a community health centre before being referred to the medical college, and later to Raipur Mekara,” said a fellow farmer and eyewitness.
Shankar, Manbodh’s son, said his father was very upset about not getting a token, and when the token was not issued this time as well, he went to the field and attempted suicide.
“We had planned a daughter’s wedding in four months and were relying on the paddy sale proceeds. However, the delay in getting the ticket put us in a huge distress,” he said. “He had visited the Choice Centre for three days but faced ‘technical difficulties’ that prevented the issuance of tokens,” Shanker added.
In response to the incident, the administration disputed some claims, saying that Manbodh did not follow the procedure. “We have received reports that Manbodh attempted suicide after being upset over not receiving a token. He has one acre registered with the Khemda Society. He did not go to the society to obtain a token. The full reasons will be known only after an investigation,” Bagbahara Sub-District Magistrate (SDM) Namita Markole said.
Opposition Congress reacts
Meanwhile, Manbodh’s suicide attempt invited sharp reactions from the opposition. Congress leader and former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel accused the state government of neglecting farmers and blamed the token system for widespread distress among them.
“The government is silent on the farmers' plight, leaving them wandering from door to door to sell their hard-earned paddy. Many farmers face many difficulties in obtaining tokens both online and offline,” he said.
Baghel also pointed to shortages of gunny bags, irregularities in weighing and underweight issues, which frustrated the farmer, and he took extreme steps. “This is extremely painful, especially when the government is keeping the criminal silence,” he said.
Congress leader from Khallari Dwarikadish Yadav also criticised the administration over the incident. “Such complaints are being received regularly regarding paddy procurement. The district administration should identify the culprits and take the strictest action,” he said and demanded justice and financial assistance for the affected family.
The district administration dismissed allegations as “baseless” and said an inquiry is underway.
‘Token Tunhar Hath’ initiative
The state government has recently promoted its “Token Tunhar Hath” mobile application, developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for the 2025–26 Kharif marketing year.
The app, managed by the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department, is designed to make token issuance simple, transparent and digital, replacing congestion and delays at procurement centres, per the officials.
Under the current procurement policy, the support price has been fixed at Rs 3,100 per quintal, with a limit of 21 quintals per acre. The procurement process began on November 15, 2025, and it will run till January 31, 2026, covering an estimated 2.5 million farmers.
“E-KYC and AgriStake portal registration are mandatory to prevent duplication. Payments are to be made within six to seven days of sale, with committees maintaining zero irregularities eligible for a Rs 5 per quintal incentive,” officials said.
The central government has set a target of 73 lakh metric tons of rice from Chhattisgarh for the 2025–26 season, and officials say procurement is progressing rapidly across districts.
Suicide is not a solution
