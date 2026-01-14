Faridabad Woman Accuses CIA Team Of Third-Degree Torture During Theft Interrogation
The case is linked to a burglary at the residence of BJP leader Himanshu Shetty, who lives in the Owners Home Society in Sector-89.
Published : January 14, 2026 at 11:14 PM IST
Faridabad: Serious allegations of third-degree torture have been levelled against a Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team in Greater Faridabad after a woman accused the police of custodial violence during questioning. The woman alleged that she was detained without concrete evidence in connection with a theft case and was assaulted at the CIA office in Sector-85.
According to the complainant, the case is linked to a burglary at the residence of BJP leader Himanshu Shetty, who lives in the Owners Home Society in Sector-89. She claimed that the theft took place when the family was away, and she was called in for questioning by the police solely on suspicion.
The woman alleged that she was first taken to a police station and later shifted to CIA Sector-85, where she was subjected to severe physical and mental abuse. She claimed that her clothes were forcibly removed, her hands and legs were tied, and she was beaten. She further alleged that her head was repeatedly pushed into a bucket filled with water. The victim stated that three police personnel, including a woman constable, were present during the alleged torture, which continued for nearly three hours.
The woman said she repeatedly told the police that she had no knowledge of the theft, but her pleas were ignored. She claimed to be suffering from severe body pain and mental trauma following the incident. The victim lives with her husband and two young children and works as a domestic help, while her husband is employed as a security guard.
Her husband said they would lodge a formal complaint with the concerned police station and the Police Commissioner, demanding strict action against the personnel involved in the alleged custodial torture.
Responding to the allegations, ACP Central Rajiv Kumar said that the woman was taken into custody for questioning in a theft case and was released after interrogation. He added that if the woman submits a formal complaint, the police will conduct an inquiry and take appropriate action based on their findings.
Read More: