Faridabad Woman Accuses CIA Team Of Third-Degree Torture During Theft Interrogation

Faridabad: Serious allegations of third-degree torture have been levelled against a Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team in Greater Faridabad after a woman accused the police of custodial violence during questioning. The woman alleged that she was detained without concrete evidence in connection with a theft case and was assaulted at the CIA office in Sector-85.

According to the complainant, the case is linked to a burglary at the residence of BJP leader Himanshu Shetty, who lives in the Owners Home Society in Sector-89. She claimed that the theft took place when the family was away, and she was called in for questioning by the police solely on suspicion.

The woman alleged that she was first taken to a police station and later shifted to CIA Sector-85, where she was subjected to severe physical and mental abuse. She claimed that her clothes were forcibly removed, her hands and legs were tied, and she was beaten. She further alleged that her head was repeatedly pushed into a bucket filled with water. The victim stated that three police personnel, including a woman constable, were present during the alleged torture, which continued for nearly three hours.