ETV Bharat / state

Faridabad University Professor Held By J&K Police In Terror Connection Stored Explosives In Rented Room

Faridabad: Dr Mujammil Shakeel, a professor at Al-Falah University in Haruana's Faridabad, was among the seven arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police after busting an inter-state and transnational terror module linked with banned terror outfits. Despite renting a room in Dhauj village in Faridabad three months ago, he never lived there, but only used it for storing a huge cache of ammonium nitrate, police said.

Originally from Koil village in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, Shakeel was taken into custody on October 30 following the arrest of another accused having links with the same terror network. He was brought to Faridabad on Sunday to identify and recover the materials that had been hidden in the rented house.

Faridabad Police Commissioner Satendra Kumar Gupta said a joint operation by the Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir police has been ongoing for the past 15 days, in which Muzammil was arrested. His rented house was raided, which led to the recovery of approximately 360 kg of ammonium nitrate. However, no RDX was found, he added.

"Additionally, 20 timer devices, batteries, wires, and other materials to make explosives were also recovered from the spot. The seized firearms included an assault rifle, three magazines, 83 cartridges, a pistol with eight rounds of ammunition, two empty cartridges, and two additional magazines," Gupta said.