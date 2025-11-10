Faridabad University Professor Held By J&K Police In Terror Connection Stored Explosives In Rented Room
Faridabad Police Commissioner Satendra Kumar Gupta said a joint operation by Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir police led to the arrest of Dr Mujammil Shakeel.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 4:50 PM IST
Faridabad: Dr Mujammil Shakeel, a professor at Al-Falah University in Haruana's Faridabad, was among the seven arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police after busting an inter-state and transnational terror module linked with banned terror outfits. Despite renting a room in Dhauj village in Faridabad three months ago, he never lived there, but only used it for storing a huge cache of ammonium nitrate, police said.
Originally from Koil village in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, Shakeel was taken into custody on October 30 following the arrest of another accused having links with the same terror network. He was brought to Faridabad on Sunday to identify and recover the materials that had been hidden in the rented house.
Faridabad Police Commissioner Satendra Kumar Gupta said a joint operation by the Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir police has been ongoing for the past 15 days, in which Muzammil was arrested. His rented house was raided, which led to the recovery of approximately 360 kg of ammonium nitrate. However, no RDX was found, he added.
"Additionally, 20 timer devices, batteries, wires, and other materials to make explosives were also recovered from the spot. The seized firearms included an assault rifle, three magazines, 83 cartridges, a pistol with eight rounds of ammunition, two empty cartridges, and two additional magazines," Gupta said.
A subsequent raid at Dr Shakeel's second home in Fatehpur Taga village led to the recovery of 2,563 kg of explosives, bringing the total seizure to 2,900 kg.
Police believe these seizures point to a major terrorist conspiracy, and security agencies are investigating which organisation Muzammil was associated with and the extent of his network.
A cleric from Faridabad was also arrested in connection with the case. According to the wife of the cleric, Muzammil used to go there five times a day to offer namaz.
