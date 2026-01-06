ETV Bharat / state

Bullet Lodged in Woman's Body for 20 Years Emerges After Boil Bursts in Faridabad

Faridabad: In a rare and shocking incident, a bullet lodged inside the body of a 32-year-old woman for nearly two decades popped out after a boil on her thigh burst. The woman, identified as Kavita said she had suffered a minor injury during her school days, which was believed to have been caused by a stone. The Faridabad’s Dabua Colony resident was healed quickly, and remained symptom-free for nearly 20 years.

"There was slight bleeding, and everyone thought someone had thrown a stone. I was treated at home, and the wound healed. There was no problem for 20 years. Recently, when a boil on my thigh burst, a bullet came out, leaving all of us shocked," Kavita said.

She said that two months ago, a boil developed on her thigh. After medication failed to aid, the boil eventually burst, and the bullet lodged inside her body came out without any surgical intervention. "The surprising part is that the bullet came out without any surgery. My wife is completely healthy now," Kavita's husband Pradeep Baisla said.