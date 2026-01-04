ETV Bharat / state

Faridabad Assault: Woman Was Gang-Raped Inside Ambulance, Say Police

Faridabad: A new revelation has emerged in the gang rape of the 25-year-old woman, who was sexually assaulted by two men in a moving vehicle and later thrown onto the road earlier this week, that the accused committed the crime in a private hospital's ambulance and not a van. A senior investigating officer on Sunday said that the accused used to work as a driver and helper on the ambulance of a private hospital.

The two accused, one from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh and the other from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, have since been arrested and sent to judicial custody. Six days after the incident, the woman remains hospitalised. A purported video of the victim, presumably recorded after the incident, has surfaced in which she explains that after giving her the lift, one of the accused had deposited Rs 600 into her account.

"I did not know them before. As soon as I sat in the car, one of them transferred Rs 600 to my PayTM account, and then they locked the car and snatched my mobile. There was dense fog at night. I cried out loud, but there was no help," she said in the video.

PTI couldn't verify the authenticity of the video. Once the woman gets better, an identification parade of the accused will be held before a magistrate. They will then take on a production warrant from the jail for further questioning, the officer added.