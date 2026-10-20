ETV Bharat / state

Faridabad: 6 Arrested For Swindling Rs 50 Lakh Via Cyber-Fraud

Faridabad: Faridabad police have arrested six men in a cyber-fraud case involving the alleged swindling of Rs 50 lakh using a photograph of the company's CMD on WhatsApp, officials said on Tuesday. The police team managed to freeze the Rs 29 lakh obtained through fraud, they said, adding that all accused were produced in a city court on Tuesday and sent in judicial custody.

According to the police, a resident of Sector-28 filed a complaint on September 17, saying he received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number, featuring a photograph of his company's CMD.

The message directed him to transfer Rs 1 crore to a specified bank account. Believing it, he transferred Rs 50 lakh from the company's account, they said. Later, upon realising that he had been defrauded, he filed a case at the Faridabad Central Cyber Police Station, they added.

During the investigation, police arrested six accused -- Ajay and Adnan Khan, residents of Mumbai and Avinash, Nasir, Jayarvan, and Rizwan, residents of Gujarat -- recovering five mobile phones from them.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Ajay had set up a firm called 'Ajay Manpower' and passed the firm's account to Nasir, then to Avinash and subsequently to Jayarvan. Jayarvan then handed over access to this account to fraudsters via Telegram.