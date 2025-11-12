ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Car Blast: 'Wouldn't Have Sold Vehicle If I Had Known Buyer's Intentions', Says Car Dealer

Amit said, "On October 29, one Aamir Rashid reached out to us through OLX. Our office staff, Sonu, handled the deal and arranged a Hyundai i20 for him. This car is a 2013 or 2014 model. The documentation was completed, and our team then handed over the car to him".

Following the bomb blast, Delhi's Special Cell police arrived in Faridabad and took approximately six to seven employees of the Royal Car Zone for questioning. Following this, the Delhi Special Cell and the investigating agency also questioned Amit. The investigating agency also obtained CCTV footage and relevant documents from car dealer.

The Hyundai i20, registered in the name of Mohammad Salman, a resident of Gurugram, was sold by Royal Car Zone whose owner Amit Patel spoke exclusively with ETV Bharat about the incident.

Police said Aamir is a resident of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. "However, I was busy with other work, so I couldn't see where his ID was from. However, if I had even the slightest suspicion or information, I wouldn't have sold him the car," Amit said.

He further said, "After the blast, a team from the Delhi Special Cell arrived at our office and took six to seven of our staff members for questioning. We handed over whatever evidence we had to them, after which they released everyone. However, the investigation is still ongoing, and we have been told to come whenever they call us".

Amit said, "We deal in second-hand cars and have customers from across India. In such cases, we hand over the car to those whose documents are in order after checking them, and the same procedure was followed in this case."

Faridabad police spokesperson Yashpal Singh said, "The car in which the blast took place in Delhi was purchased from Royal Car Zone in Faridabad. After the blast, Special Cell police reached the Royal Car Zone office. During that time, the personnel detained some people and also called the owner for questioning. After the interrogation, the people were released for now. But whenever the police call them for questioning, they will have to come. The police have also taken some documents and CCTV footage from Royal Car Zone, which are being investigated."