Faridabad Cops Detain Man For Wearing T-Shirt With 'Killer' On It, 420 On Scooter Number Plate

Faridabad: Police on Wednesday detained a man who was roaming around with the word "killer" printed on the back of his T-shirt, and 420 on his scooter's number plate, after a video went viral on social media in Faridabad's Dabua police station area showing the man, and some locals reported the activity as suspicious.

Following several reports, Dabua police station in-charge Randhir Singh launched an investigation. Police identified the man through social media and arrested him in Dabua market the same day. The arrested man has now been identified as Lakhan, around 30 years of age. He is a resident of Dabua Colony in Faridabad and runs a meat shop.

Upon questioning, Lakhan revealed he works in a meat shop and had purchased the T-shirt as he slaughters chickens, and that he didn't see anything wrong with wearing it. When police asked him why he had written 420 on his scooter's number plate, Lakhan said he had got the number 420 written on his electric scooter for fun, as he found it stylish. Lakhan also revealed that he had also pasted "Monster" stickers on his scooter.

Station House Officer (SHO) Randhir Singh said, "Over the past week, several people had called to report a young man roaming around in the market, wearing a T-shirt with the word 'killer' printed on it, and 420 on the number plate of his scooter. This caused some people to panic. Acting on the information, the police team identified the youth, apprehended him from Dabua market and brought him to the police station.