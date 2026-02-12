ETV Bharat / state

Faridabad Jail Murder: Superintendent, DSP Suspended After Inmate Kills Suspected Terror Accused In High-Security Cell

Around 2:30 am on Sunday when a criminal from Jammu and Kashmir, allegedly attacked Abdul Rehman with a sharp-edged stone inside the security cell

Faridabad Jail Murder: Superintendent, DSP Suspended After Inmate Kills Suspected Terror Accused In High-Security Cell
Representational images. (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 12, 2026 at 10:22 PM IST

Faridabad: Following the murder of suspected terrorist Abdul Rehman inside Neemka District jail in Haryana’s Faridabad, the administrative has suspended Jail Superintendent Harendra and DSP (Security). Director General of Prisons Alok Mittal confirmed the suspension of both officials. Earlier, a warder and a head warder had also been suspended for alleged negligence in duty.

According to police spokesperson Yashpal Singh, the incident occurred around 2:30 am on Sunday when Arun Chaudhary, a criminal from Jammu and Kashmir, allegedly attacked Abdul Rehman with a sharp-edged stone inside the security cell of the jail. Chaudhary is accused of repeatedly striking Rehman on the head and killing him. Both inmates were lodged in the jail’s high-security cell at the time of the incident.

Following the attack, Abdul Rehman, who was critically injured, was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Preliminary investigation has indicated possible lapses in security arrangements and monitoring inside the jail. The incident inside a high-security cell has raised serious concerns over the functioning of the prison administration.

Taking the matter seriously, the government ordered immediate action against the concerned officials. Meanwhile, Narnaul Jail Superintendent Sanjay Bangar has been given additional charge of Neemka Jail.

Authorities said a detailed investigation into the incident is underway, and a review of the prison’s security arrangements is being conducted to prevent such incidents in the future.

