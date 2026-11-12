ETV Bharat / state

Faridabad Ex-Tech Mahindra Executive Murder Case: CCTV Footage Shows Heated Argument Before Firing

Faridabad: Police investigating the murder case of a former Tech Mahindra executive in Haryana's Faridabad came across, during the CCTV footage analysis, that the accused had first called the victim out of the house and engaged in a heated argument with him before shooting him dead.

Police said Mohan Sharma, alias Monu, was seen dancing outside the housing society before heading up to the third floor in his flat. Minutes later, he went downstairs with a pistol and a magazine. He then called out the victim, Paramjit Dhankhar.

The footage further shows that after Paramjit came outside, they spoke for about four minutes. Initially, Monu raised the issue of parking, but the conversation soon shifted to past disputes. At one point, Monu asked Paramjit if he took him for a "widow" (implying he was weak or vulnerable). In response, Paramjit asked him to state clearly what he meant.

Then Monu spoke about a physical altercation that had occurred a few days earlier, alleging that Paramjit had orchestrated an assault on him by his friends — a claim Paramjit denied. As the argument intensified, the accused suddenly pulled out a pistol and started firing. Paramjit ran toward the main gate of the society to escape, but Monu chased him. Even after Paramjit fell to the ground, Monu continued to fire, police said.

Amid the attack, a wounded Paramjit tried to apprehend Monu, causing him to fall to the ground as well. When Paramjit’s mother reached the spot, the accused alledgedly then reloaded the pistol fired more shots at Paramjit. At that time, he also threatened to kill the rest of the family. In the footage, Paramjit's mother was heard asking the accused why he had done such a thing.

As per preliminary information from the police, approximately 14 to 16 rounds were fired by Monu, of which nine hit Paramjit. When he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, doctors declared him dead.

Police said there was long-standing tension between the two families, who lived in the same building. Paramjit’s family resided on the first floor, while Monu lived on the third floor. The two families frequently clashed over parking, and there were objections regarding the accused allowing his pet dog to defecate in the common parking area.

Tensions between the families escalated further following damage to the gate of the shared parking area, police said, adding that Paramjit had filed a complaint against the accused at the Ankhir police outpost in the morning the incident took place.