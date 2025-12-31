ETV Bharat / state

Faridabad Gang Rape Case: Two Suspects Held, FIR Lodged

Faridabad: Two persons accused of raping a 28-year-old woman in a moving car for two hours in Haryana's Faridabad after offering her a lift in the wee hours on Tuesday have been arrested, and an FIR has been registered, police said on Wednesday.

Officials said both suspects, who hail from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, were residing in Faridabad. The incident took place when the victim was trying to find a ride home. A van stopped, and two men lured her into the vehicle, with the promise of dropping her at home. Instead, the vehicle took a turn towards the Gurgaon Road. When she objected, the duo beat her badly and raped her for two hours before throwing her out of the moving car near SGM Nagar. The injured woman was admitted to a private hospital.

Faridabad police spokesperson Yashpal Singh said an FIR has been registered based on the complaint of the victim's family, and the car used to perpetrate the ghastly act has been seized by the police. "In her complaint, the victim's sister said she received a call from her sister at 8.30 pm, informing her that she had an argument with her mother at home and was going to her friend's house. The victim said she would return from her friend's house in three hours," Singh added.