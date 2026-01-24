Father Beats 4-Year-Old Girl To Death After She Fails To Complete Number Writing Task In Haryana’s Faridabad
Krishna Jaiswal allegedly beat his four-year-old daughter to death because she couldn't write numbers up to 50.
Published : January 24, 2026 at 2:20 PM IST
Faridabad: In a shocking incident, a father allegedly beat his four-year-old daughter to death because she couldn't write numbers up to 50. Police arrested 31-year-old Krishna Jaiswal on Friday following a complaint from his wife.
The incident took place on January 21st at the family's rented home in Sector-58. According to police spokesperson Yashpal Singh, Jaiswal, originally from Uttar Pradesh, lived with his wife and two children. While his wife worked during the day at a private company, Jaiswal worked night shifts and stayed home to care for and teach the children.
On that fateful day, Jaiswal asked his daughter to write numbers up to 50. When the young child struggled with the task, he reportedly began beating her with a rolling pin. The beating proved fatal, and the child died at home.
When Jaiswal's wife returned from work that evening, she discovered her daughter's lifeless body. She immediately rushed the child to the hospital, where doctors confirmed the death. Initially, Jaiswal tried to cover up his crime by telling his wife that the child had fallen down the stairs.
However, the truth emerged when the couple's seven-year-old son, who witnessed the entire incident, told his mother what really happened: his father had beaten his sister to death after she couldn't complete her writing assignment.
Following her son's account, the mother filed a police complaint. Officers quickly arrested Jaiswal, who later confessed to the crime during interrogation. Police are now awaiting the post-mortem report to complete their investigation and determine further legal action. The case has raised serious concerns about child safety and domestic violence in the area.
