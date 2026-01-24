ETV Bharat / state

Father Beats 4-Year-Old Girl To Death After She Fails To Complete Number Writing Task In Haryana’s Faridabad

Faridabad: In a shocking incident, a father allegedly beat his four-year-old daughter to death because she couldn't write numbers up to 50. Police arrested 31-year-old Krishna Jaiswal on Friday following a complaint from his wife.

The incident took place on January 21st at the family's rented home in Sector-58. According to police spokesperson Yashpal Singh, Jaiswal, originally from Uttar Pradesh, lived with his wife and two children. While his wife worked during the day at a private company, Jaiswal worked night shifts and stayed home to care for and teach the children.

On that fateful day, Jaiswal asked his daughter to write numbers up to 50. When the young child struggled with the task, he reportedly began beating her with a rolling pin. The beating proved fatal, and the child died at home.