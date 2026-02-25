ETV Bharat / state

Three Held For Duping Retd CAG Official By Keeping Him Under Digital Arrest In Haryana's Faridabad

Faridabad: Ballabhgarh Cyber Cell of Faridabad Police in Haryana on Wednesday arrested three persons for allegedly duping a retired CAG official by keeping him under digital arrest.

The accused were arrested from Pune in Maharashtra and brought to Faridabad where they were produced in court which remanded them to five days judicial custody. Police recovered approximately 256 mobile SIM cards and several equipment from their possession, said police.

According to police, on January 30, the victim, Inder Kumar submitted a written complaint at the Cyber ​​Crime police station in Ballabhgarh stating he was duped of Rs 2.13 crores by the accused. The victim said the accused placed him under digital arrest by making him believe that he was involved in a criminal case and needed to pay up as part of investigation. The victim did so and ended up paying Rs 2.13 crore to the accused only to later realise that he had been duped.