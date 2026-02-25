ETV Bharat / state

Three Held For Duping Retd CAG Official By Keeping Him Under Digital Arrest In Haryana's Faridabad

The accused used to convert international calls into local calls using converters to deceive their victims, said police.

Ballabhgarh Cyber Cell of Faridabad Police in Haryana on Wednesday arrested three persons for allegedly duping a retired CAG official by keeping him under digital arrest.
The accused in police custody (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 25, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST

Faridabad: Ballabhgarh Cyber Cell of Faridabad Police in Haryana on Wednesday arrested three persons for allegedly duping a retired CAG official by keeping him under digital arrest.

The accused were arrested from Pune in Maharashtra and brought to Faridabad where they were produced in court which remanded them to five days judicial custody. Police recovered approximately 256 mobile SIM cards and several equipment from their possession, said police.

According to police, on January 30, the victim, Inder Kumar submitted a written complaint at the Cyber ​​Crime police station in Ballabhgarh stating he was duped of Rs 2.13 crores by the accused. The victim said the accused placed him under digital arrest by making him believe that he was involved in a criminal case and needed to pay up as part of investigation. The victim did so and ended up paying Rs 2.13 crore to the accused only to later realise that he had been duped.

During probe, police froze the Rs 1.25 crore in the accused's bank account and managed to return it to the victim. Ballabhgarh Cyber ​​Crime Cell in-charge Jaswant Singh stated that the accused used to convert international calls into local calls using converters to deceive their victims. "Call converters, SIM boxes, and calling devices were recovered from the accused, along with approximately 256 SIM cards," he said.

Singh said the mastermind of the gang is still at large. While a manhunt has been launched to nab the mastermind, the accused are being interrogated to ascertain whether they had deceived others as well, he said.

