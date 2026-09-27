Haryana Borewell Horror: 2.5-Year-Old Girl Trapped In Faridabad, Rescue Underway
The child was playing and, after climbing onto a tractor parked near the borewell, she slipped and fell into the 200-foot-deep borewell.
Published : September 27, 2026 at 10:43 PM IST
Faridabad: A two-and-a-half-year-old girl has fallen into a borewell in Haryana’s Faridabad, prompting the authorities to launch a rescue operation to retrieve her. According to locals, the borewell—which was dug by the Municipal Corporation—was where the child fell while she was playing.
According to them, the toddler fell into a 200-foot-deep borewell at Seehi village. The incident occurred around 7 pm. The child was playing and, after climbing onto a tractor parked near the borewell, she slipped and fell into the 200-foot-deep borewell.
The mother of the girl said, "She was going to the shop. I have no idea how deep this borehole is. Everyone arrived at the spot. I have four daughters. She used to go out to play like this before. People are saying she will be brought out safely and I really hope that happens soon."
#WATCH | Faridabad, Haryana: Mother of the three-year-old girl fell into a borewell says, "She was going to the shop. I have no idea how deep this borehole is. Everyone arrived at the spot. I have four daughters. She used to go out to play like this before. People are saying she will be brought out safely..."— ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2026
According to neighbours, the borewell belonged to the Municipal Corporation. Upon learning about the accident, villagers gathered at the site and informed the local police. Subsequently, relief and rescue operations were initiated.
The child's father, Ramdin, stated that the cover of the borewell had been removed a few days ago. According to Ramdin, he was at work when the incident occurred and was informed by villagers that his daughter had fallen into the borewell.
After hearing the news, the Faridabad police have rushed to the scene and begun the process of rescuing the child. Soil near the borewell is being removed with the help of villagers, and efforts are underway to determine exactly how deep the child is trapped within the borewell.
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