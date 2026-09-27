ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Borewell Horror: 2.5-Year-Old Girl Trapped In Faridabad, Rescue Underway

Etv Bharat ( Etv Bharat )

Faridabad: A two-and-a-half-year-old girl has fallen into a borewell in Haryana’s Faridabad, prompting the authorities to launch a rescue operation to retrieve her. According to locals, the borewell—which was dug by the Municipal Corporation—was where the child fell while she was playing.

According to them, the toddler fell into a 200-foot-deep borewell at Seehi village. The incident occurred around 7 pm. The child was playing and, after climbing onto a tractor parked near the borewell, she slipped and fell into the 200-foot-deep borewell. The mother of the girl said, "She was going to the shop. I have no idea how deep this borehole is. Everyone arrived at the spot. I have four daughters. She used to go out to play like this before. People are saying she will be brought out safely and I really hope that happens soon."