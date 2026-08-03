ETV Bharat / state

Faridabad Auto Driver’s Son Bags National MMA Medal, Seeks Support To Represent India Internationally

Attributing his success to his family and coach, he thanked them for being with him at a time he had nothing to make a sporting career. “Nearly 1,200 players from across the country participated. I started MMA training only about six months ago. So, winning a medal at the national level in such a short time is a huge achievement for me,” said an overwhelmed Harman.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Harman described the achievement as the biggest milestone of his sporting career so far. “This was the first national competition of my career and winning a medal in my very first attempt feels like a dream come true,” he said.

Around 1,200 athletes from across the country participated in the championship, making it one of the toughest domestic MMA competitions. Competing in his first national tournament, Harman impressed with his performance and secured a place on the podium despite pursuing training with limited resources amid financial hardship.

Faridabad: “If I receive financial assistance and sponsorship, I can represent India at the international level and win a gold medal for the country,” said Harman Singh, a young mixed martial arts (MMA) athlete who won a bronze medal at the 9th MMA India National Championship held at Abhay Prashal in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, from July 24 to 26, 2026. Hiding his emotions, the Faridabad lad expressed his desire to participate in international competitions, provided he gets support.

Belonging to a modest family, Harman’s father earns a living by driving an auto-rickshaw and supports the family while also bearing the expenses of his diet, training and competitions. “We have financial constraints, but my family has supported my sporting ambitions as much as possible,” said Harman.

Financial difficulties also forced Harman to discontinue his education after Class 12. “There are times when I feel left out because I could not continue academics and sports together. But even when I chose MMA, there were times when I did not have money to pay my training fees. This sport also requires a good diet and expensive equipment, which is difficult for us to afford. It was my coach who supported me without any discrimination and continued to train me,” revealed Harman.

Winning a national medal earned Harman an opportunity to compete internationally. However, he was unable to participate because athletes were required to bear the costs of overseas travel and other expenses themselves, something his family could not afford.

Ashish, coach at King Sen Fight Club, praised Harman’s dedication and perseverance despite his financial struggles. “Harman has been training with me for the last six months. Extremely hardworking, his financial condition did not allow him to pay the academy fees on time. Even now, nearly three months’ fees are pending, but seeing his dedication and hard work, we never stopped his training. Today, his success is a matter of pride for all of us,” said Ashish.

Harman won a silver medal at the state-level championship and then a bronze medal in his very first national tournament. “His next goal is to represent India in international competitions and win a gold medal for the country,” said the coach, who has tremendous faith in Harman.

Harman’s perseverance and talent have helped him overcome adversity but unless he gets the right financial support and sponsorship, the young fighter will have to keep his dreams of representing India on the international stage and bringing home a gold medal, unfulfilled.