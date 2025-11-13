AIU Cancels Membership Of Faridabad's Al Falah University
The university has been allegedly implicated in the recently Delhi car blast case.
Published : November 13, 2025 at 9:14 PM IST
Faridabad: Following the recovery of 2,900 kg of explosives in Faridabad, Haryana, and the implication of Al Falah University doctors in the Delhi bomb blast case, the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has taken significant action and suspended the membership of Al Falah University.
Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General of the Association of Indian Universities, has written to Prof Bhupender Kaur Anand, Vice Chancellor of Al Falah University, Faridabad, informing her of the suspension of the University's membership.
"This is to inform you that, as per the bye-laws of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), all universities are considered members as long as they remain in good standing. However, as per media reports, it has come to light that Al-Falah University, Faridabad, Haryana is not in good standing. As such, the AIU membership granted to Al-Falah University, Faridabad, Haryana is suspended with immediate effect. It is also informed that Al-Falah University, Faridabad, Haryana is not authorized to use the AIU name or logo in any of its activities, and the AIU logo should be removed from the official website of the university immediately. This is for your information and further necessary action," Mittal wrote.
Earlier in the day, the government ordered a forensic audit of all records of the Al Falah University, besides asking the ED and other financial investigative agencies to check the money trail of the Haryana-based institution, sources said.
The decisions have been taken following a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah which reviewed for one-and-a-half hours the progress of the ongoing investigation into the November 10 blast near Red Fort in which 13 people lost their lives and several were injured.
"An order has been issued to carry out a forensic audit of all records of Al Falah University. The ED (Enforcement Directorate) and other financial agencies were also asked by the government to check the money trail of Al Falah University," the sources said.
Also Read
Govt Orders Forensic Audit Of Al Falah University Records, ED Probe Into Money Trail