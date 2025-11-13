ETV Bharat / state

AIU Cancels Membership Of Faridabad's Al Falah University

Faridabad: Following the recovery of 2,900 kg of explosives in Faridabad, Haryana, and the implication of Al Falah University doctors in the Delhi bomb blast case, the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has taken significant action and suspended the membership of Al Falah University.

Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General of the Association of Indian Universities, has written to Prof Bhupender Kaur Anand, Vice Chancellor of Al Falah University, Faridabad, informing her of the suspension of the University's membership.

"This is to inform you that, as per the bye-laws of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), all universities are considered members as long as they remain in good standing. However, as per media reports, it has come to light that Al-Falah University, Faridabad, Haryana is not in good standing. As such, the AIU membership granted to Al-Falah University, Faridabad, Haryana is suspended with immediate effect. It is also informed that Al-Falah University, Faridabad, Haryana is not authorized to use the AIU name or logo in any of its activities, and the AIU logo should be removed from the official website of the university immediately. This is for your information and further necessary action," Mittal wrote.