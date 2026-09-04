Farakka Landslide Disrupts Rail Connectivity Between North and South Bengal, Extra Buses Deployed
Several trains travelling from Kolkata towards New Jalpaiguri (NJP) reached their destinations about three hours late or later, reports Subhadeep Roy Nandi
Published : September 4, 2026 at 11:04 PM IST
Siliguri: Rail connectivity between North and South Bengal has been disrupted after a landslide damaged the railway track between Tildanga and New Farakka. Several long-distance trains have been cancelled and hundreds of passengers have been stranded at stations.
Several trains travelling from Kolkata towards New Jalpaiguri (NJP) reached their destinations about three hours late or later. On Friday, the Shatabdi Express from NJP to Howrah, which was initially rescheduled, was also cancelled.
Several other train services have also been affected, including the Saraighat Express, Uttarbanga Express, Kanchankanya Express, Hate-Bazare Express, Gour Express, Darjeeling Mail, Balurghat Express, Padatik Express, Jalpaiguri Road-Humsafar Express, Radhikapur Express, Jogbani Express, Kamrup Express, Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, Katihar Express, Nabadwip Dham-Balurghat Express, Vande Bharat Express, Kulik Express, Kanchanjunga Express and Amrit Bharat Express.
The Railways has also issued a notification regarding the cancellation of several trains scheduled to operate the following day.
As the trains are cancelled passengers are booking bus tickets, however, buses are running full and the government buses are almost sold out. To respond to the situation, the West Bengal Transport Department has decided to operate additional buses on an emergency basis. Department sources said 40 extra buses have been arranged in the first phase.
The state has also increased bus services on the Kolkata-Siliguri and Siliguri-Kolkata routes, while additional services are also being introduced on several other important routes across North Bengal.
According to Transport Department data, 23 additional buses are operating from Kolkata to Siliguri on Friday. The regular Malda-Siliguri service has also been extended, while six additional buses operated from Kolkata to Siliguri on Thursday night.
On the Siliguri-Kolkata route, 18 buses are operating, including 12 additional services.
Extra buses have also been deployed on the Durgapur-Balurghat route, with two additional buses, and the Kolkata-Balurghat route, also with two additional buses. Five services have been arranged on the Malda-Kolkata route.
The state has also decided to operate special services during the evening to accommodate passengers travelling towards North Bengal. Special buses will depart from Kolkata's New Esplanade Bus Terminus for the New Jalpaiguri Bus Terminus at 5:30 pm, 6:30 pm, 7:30 pm, 8:30 pm, 9 pm and 9:30 pm.
Additional buses will also begin operating from Siliguri's Tenzing Norgay Bus Terminus from 7 pm on Friday.
Siliguri MLA and Tourism Minister Shankar Ghosh is scheduled to be present at the Tenzing Norgay Bus Terminus when the additional services begin. Department sources said the decision was taken after consultations with Transport Minister Arjun Singh. The emergency arrangement is aimed at reducing passenger inconvenience caused by the disruption of train services.
Passengers stranded at NJP said they were struggling to find alternative transport after their trains were cancelled.
Rintu Ghosh, a Kolkata resident stranded at NJP station, said she had been waiting since morning. According to her, the station display initially showed that her train would operate until 3 pm, but passengers were later informed that it had been cancelled because of a track problem at Farakka. “I am in a real bind. Now I have to see if I can arrange air travel,” she said.
Rahul Das, a resident of Bardhaman who was scheduled to travel on the Shatabdi Express, said he initially received a message informing him of a delay and a revised departure time of 3 pm. He later learned that the train had been cancelled. “Now I have to travel by bus,” he said.
Pinku Nandi, who was travelling to Digha, said he had a meeting there the following day. After learning that his train had been cancelled, he went to the state bus counter but found that tickets were unavailable. “Now I have to look for a private bus. Even if the fare is higher, I have to go,” he said.
Another passenger, Ratan Pal, who was travelling on the Teesta-Torsha Express, said he was uncertain whether his train would operate. “I hear the train might depart around 6:30 or 7 pm, or it might get cancelled altogether. Even the counter staff cannot give a definite answer. I am considering taking a bus, but the problem is whether I will get a ticket,” he said.
Private bus operators are also struggling to meet the sudden increase in demand.
Santosh Shah, who is associated with the bus business, said regular services were almost fully booked and operators were attempting to deploy additional buses. “Bookings for the regular buses are almost full. We are trying to deploy extra buses we have available. We are in touch with operators to minimise the inconvenience for tourists and general passengers as much as possible,” he said.
However, some passengers have alleged that private operators are taking advantage of the situation by charging unusually high fares.
The Transport Department said instructions had been issued to coordinate with district administrations and private bus operators to ensure passengers were not charged unreasonable fares.
Officials said private buses could also be requisitioned on an emergency basis if required to meet the increased demand.
The Transport Department has directed both the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) and South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) to operate additional services according to passenger demand.
Meanwhile, railway sources said work is underway to clear the landslide debris and restore the damaged railway infrastructure. However, there is currently no clear indication of when train services between North and South Bengal will return to normal.
Until rail connectivity is restored, buses are expected to be the primary alternative for thousands of passengers travelling between the two regions.
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