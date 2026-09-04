ETV Bharat / state

Farakka Landslide Disrupts Rail Connectivity Between North and South Bengal, Extra Buses Deployed

Siliguri: Rail connectivity between North and South Bengal has been disrupted after a landslide damaged the railway track between Tildanga and New Farakka. Several long-distance trains have been cancelled and hundreds of passengers have been stranded at stations.

Several trains travelling from Kolkata towards New Jalpaiguri (NJP) reached their destinations about three hours late or later. On Friday, the Shatabdi Express from NJP to Howrah, which was initially rescheduled, was also cancelled.

Several other train services have also been affected, including the Saraighat Express, Uttarbanga Express, Kanchankanya Express, Hate-Bazare Express, Gour Express, Darjeeling Mail, Balurghat Express, Padatik Express, Jalpaiguri Road-Humsafar Express, Radhikapur Express, Jogbani Express, Kamrup Express, Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, Katihar Express, Nabadwip Dham-Balurghat Express, Vande Bharat Express, Kulik Express, Kanchanjunga Express and Amrit Bharat Express.

Farakka Landslide Disrupts Rail Connectivity Between North and South Bengal, Extra Buses Deployed (ETV Bharat)

The Railways has also issued a notification regarding the cancellation of several trains scheduled to operate the following day.

As the trains are cancelled passengers are booking bus tickets, however, buses are running full and the government buses are almost sold out. To respond to the situation, the West Bengal Transport Department has decided to operate additional buses on an emergency basis. Department sources said 40 extra buses have been arranged in the first phase.

The state has also increased bus services on the Kolkata-Siliguri and Siliguri-Kolkata routes, while additional services are also being introduced on several other important routes across North Bengal.

According to Transport Department data, 23 additional buses are operating from Kolkata to Siliguri on Friday. The regular Malda-Siliguri service has also been extended, while six additional buses operated from Kolkata to Siliguri on Thursday night.

Farakka Landslide Disrupts Rail Connectivity Between North and South Bengal, Extra Buses Deployed (ETV Bharat)

On the Siliguri-Kolkata route, 18 buses are operating, including 12 additional services.

Extra buses have also been deployed on the Durgapur-Balurghat route, with two additional buses, and the Kolkata-Balurghat route, also with two additional buses. Five services have been arranged on the Malda-Kolkata route.

The state has also decided to operate special services during the evening to accommodate passengers travelling towards North Bengal. Special buses will depart from Kolkata's New Esplanade Bus Terminus for the New Jalpaiguri Bus Terminus at 5:30 pm, 6:30 pm, 7:30 pm, 8:30 pm, 9 pm and 9:30 pm.