Restaurant Owner Dies By Suicide In Ranchi
The deceased's family said he was under debt and this may have led him to take the extreme step.
Published : December 1, 2025 at 3:11 PM IST
Ranchi: The owner of Ranchi's well-known south Indian restaurant of Ranchi allegedly died by suicide in his residence in Jagatpuram locality of the city.
Police said the body of the restaurant owner was found in the room of his residence. On being informed, Kanke police station in-charge Prakash Rajak arrived at the spot with his team. Rajak stated that Shankar had been in debt for some time, and according to his family, he was troubled with it. "An investigation is underway, and a suicide note is being searched for," he said.
The deceased's elder brother, originally hails from Kerala and also owns a hotel business at Hazaribagh Road in Ranchi. He said that he and the deceased used to travel to Kerala every year to attend a puja at their village's temple. However, the deceased did not attend the puja this year.
The deceased's brother said he had had accumulated significant debt from the market, which had led him to depression.
Family members said the deceased had been married twice. His first wife died 10 years ago. He had two sons from her. He remarried six years ago, but had no children from his second wife who also cited debt as the reason for her husband's death.
The suicide has raised several questions on what type of debt was the deceased under. The deceased's eatery is a well-known name for South Indian cuisine in Ranchi. People from all over Ranchi visit the restaurant on Kanke Road to enjoy South Indian dishes.
*Suicide is not a solution:*
If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 044 24640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
