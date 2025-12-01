ETV Bharat / state

Restaurant Owner Dies By Suicide In Ranchi

Ranchi: The owner of Ranchi's well-known south Indian restaurant of Ranchi allegedly died by suicide in his residence in Jagatpuram locality of the city.

Police said the body of the restaurant owner was found in the room of his residence. On being informed, Kanke police station in-charge Prakash Rajak arrived at the spot with his team. Rajak stated that Shankar had been in debt for some time, and according to his family, he was troubled with it. "An investigation is underway, and a suicide note is being searched for," he said.

The deceased's elder brother, originally hails from Kerala and also owns a hotel business at Hazaribagh Road in Ranchi. He said that he and the deceased used to travel to Kerala every year to attend a puja at their village's temple. However, the deceased did not attend the puja this year.

The deceased's brother said he had had accumulated significant debt from the market, which had led him to depression.