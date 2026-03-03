ETV Bharat / state

Iran War | Famous Marathi Comedian's Video Pleading To PM Modi and Maharashtra CM To Get Her Son Out Of Kuwait Goes Viral

Mumbai: Vishaka Subhedar is a household name in every Maharashtrian family, be it in India and abroad. Vishaka's cameo in Hasya Jatra has viewers in splits even today. Sadly, the comedian was seen in tears on Tuesday, as she recorded a video pleading to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to intervene and help bring her son back from Kuwait.

Vishaka's son, Abhinay, was travelling to London via Kuwait and has been stranded. Though now in a hotel, there are a few other Indians in Kuwait who are awaiting contact from the Indian embassy to return home.

Teary-eyed Vishaka recorded her appeal. "Namaskar, I am Vishaka Subhedar. I appeal to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, and to the Prime Minister of this country, Narendra Modiji. My son was on his way to London, but since his layover was in Kuwait, his flight was offloaded there due to the impending sudden war. Since the last four days, the entire country has been aware of these developments, and all flights have been cancelled due to the no-fly orders. Unfortunately, my son is stuck in Kuwait since the last four days. The conditions there have got serious as we have been seeing in the news, and something he is witnessing. Kuwait is under intense attack," she said.

"He has been moved to a hotel by the airline, where he is currently staying. The Indian embassy should now take efforts to bring all the Indians stuck in Kuwait back home. I appeal to our government, from the bottom of my heart, just as you have taken efforts to bring back all Indians stuck in Dubai back home, the government needs to bring back our fellow Indians stranded in Kuwait," the actress added.