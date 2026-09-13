ETV Bharat / state

Family Blames Murder For Death Of Three Youth In Car Collision In Rajasthan’s Alwar, Stages Protest

Family members of three youth killed in Aravalli Vihar police station area after hit by car stage protest. ( ETV Bharat )

Alwar: Protests broke out outside the Alwar District Hospital on Sunday following the death of three youth who were knocked down from a motorcycle by a speeding car late last night.

The family members termed the deaths as murder alleging that the deceased youth had a long-standing enmity with some boys in their neighbourhood who committed the crime.

Late Saturday night, a speeding car collided with a motorcycle in the Aravalli Vihar police station area of ​​the city and three young men riding the two-wheeler died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Jitendra (21), Yuvraj (22), and Himanshu (21).

Following the incident, the car driver abandoned the damaged vehicle and fled from the scene. On Sunday morning, the families of the deceased youth staged a protest outside Alwar District Hospital, alleging that the incident was a murder rather than an accident. The families sat on a protest and sought speedy investigation in the case.

The families demanded action against some youth from their neighborhood, alleging a long-standing enmity between the deceased and these boys as a reason for the murder.