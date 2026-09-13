Family Blames Murder For Death Of Three Youth In Car Collision In Rajasthan’s Alwar, Stages Protest
Family members stage protest after death of three bike riders as speeding car hits motorcycle, reports Piyush Pathak.
Published : September 13, 2026 at 1:49 PM IST
Alwar: Protests broke out outside the Alwar District Hospital on Sunday following the death of three youth who were knocked down from a motorcycle by a speeding car late last night.
The family members termed the deaths as murder alleging that the deceased youth had a long-standing enmity with some boys in their neighbourhood who committed the crime.
Late Saturday night, a speeding car collided with a motorcycle in the Aravalli Vihar police station area of the city and three young men riding the two-wheeler died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Jitendra (21), Yuvraj (22), and Himanshu (21).
Following the incident, the car driver abandoned the damaged vehicle and fled from the scene. On Sunday morning, the families of the deceased youth staged a protest outside Alwar District Hospital, alleging that the incident was a murder rather than an accident. The families sat on a protest and sought speedy investigation in the case.
The families demanded action against some youth from their neighborhood, alleging a long-standing enmity between the deceased and these boys as a reason for the murder.
They have also demanded government jobs and compensation to the next of the kin of the deceased. The families stated that the three young men were childhood friends and used to go everywhere together. Late Saturday night, the three youth were riding a bike to visit a relative when a speeding car struck them from behind.
According to police the impact was so heavy that the youth were pushed on the road at a considerable distance from the accident site.
Family members have also alleged that there were three to four people in the car when it struck the youth. Earlier police personnel who were deployed at the spot tried to pacify the families assuring appropriate action in the case.
Officials, including the City Circle Officer (CO) and the Aravalli Vihar SHO, Sunil Tank, arrived at the scene to defuse the situation. Earlier after receiving the information, the police rushed to the accident site and took possession of the three bodies and moved them to the mortuary at Alwar District Hospital. Police teams have also seized the vehicles.
Aravalli Vihar SHO Tank said that they received information late at night about the deaths of three youths in a road accident near Modi Nagar within the police station jurisdiction. “Acting on this information, we reached at the site and took custody of the bodies, and moved them to the Alwar District Hospital mortuary,” the SHO said. He added that the post-mortem examination of the bodies would be conducted today.
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