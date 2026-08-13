Family Stages Protest As Student Dies After Consuming 'Spoiled' Food At Private School In Jaipur
Class 12 student died under suspicious circumstances in Jaipur, reports Umesh Saini.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 8:42 PM IST
Jaipur: A Class 12 student died at a private school in the Jhotwara police station area after he allegedly consumed a spoiled patty, forcing his family to stage a protest over the alleged negligence of the school administration.
The family members of the deceased boy said that on Wednesday he ate a spoiled patty from the school canteen, which got stuck in his throat. They added that subsequently his condition deteriorated and he lost consciousness.
When the boy was taken to the hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival. The deceased student has been identified as Prince Soni, a resident of Braj Mandal Colony of Jhotwara.
Outraged by the student's death, the family members on Thursday staged a protest at the school demanding action against the school administration.
The boy's uncle, Anurag Soni, said that Prince had eaten a patty from the canteen during the school's lunch break on Wednesday. He said that since it was spoiled, it got stuck in his throat.
He added that the teachers and the school administration treated the matter casually, and instead of rushing the boy to the hospital themselves, they called the family and waited for them to arrive to hospitalise him.
According to the family, the student did not receive medical treatment for a long time, and it was only after they reached the school that Prince was rushed to a nearby private hospital.
After observing his critical condition, doctors referred him to another hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The family members said that the boy's life could have been saved if he was taken to the hospital in time.
Narendra Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) at Jhotwara Police Station, said that after receiving the information regarding the death of the student, the personnel from Jhotwara police immediately rushed to the scene. "The student's body was kept at the Kawantia Hospital mortuary. A post-mortem was conducted on Thursday, and the body was subsequently handed over to the family for last rites," Kumar said.
According to police, they have registered a case and initiated an investigation.
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