ETV Bharat / state

Family Stages Protest As Student Dies After Consuming 'Spoiled' Food At Private School In Jaipur

Jaipur: A Class 12 student died at a private school in the Jhotwara police station area after he allegedly consumed a spoiled patty, forcing his family to stage a protest over the alleged negligence of the school administration.

The family members of the deceased boy said that on Wednesday he ate a spoiled patty from the school canteen, which got stuck in his throat. They added that subsequently his condition deteriorated and he lost consciousness.

When the boy was taken to the hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival. The deceased student has been identified as Prince Soni, a resident of Braj Mandal Colony of Jhotwara.

Outraged by the student's death, the family members on Thursday staged a protest at the school demanding action against the school administration.

The boy's uncle, Anurag Soni, said that Prince had eaten a patty from the canteen during the school's lunch break on Wednesday. He said that since it was spoiled, it got stuck in his throat.