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Former Naxalite Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur; Family Seeks Probe

Representational Image. ( IANS )

Bijapur: A former Naxalite, who was undergoing training at a rehabilitation center after his surrender, has died under suspicious circumstances in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur.

The deceased has been identified as Narsu Boddu, alias Naiti, aged 26. According to the police, he had been receiving training at the rehabilitation center since July 23, 2026. The Bijapur police learnt about his death on Wednesday morning.

After receiving information about the incident, a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team and personnel from the Bijapur police station arrived at the scene. The police have registered a case, and an investigation into the cause of the death is currently underway. Brother of the deceased, Saket Kumar Boddu, has raised questions over the circumstances of the death and stated that the family was informed that Narsu had taken his own life in the bathroom of the rehabilitation center.