Former Naxalite Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur; Family Seeks Probe
Family members of former Naxalite have sought inquiry into his death.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST
Bijapur: A former Naxalite, who was undergoing training at a rehabilitation center after his surrender, has died under suspicious circumstances in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur.
The deceased has been identified as Narsu Boddu, alias Naiti, aged 26. According to the police, he had been receiving training at the rehabilitation center since July 23, 2026. The Bijapur police learnt about his death on Wednesday morning.
After receiving information about the incident, a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team and personnel from the Bijapur police station arrived at the scene.
The police have registered a case, and an investigation into the cause of the death is currently underway.
Brother of the deceased, Saket Kumar Boddu, has raised questions over the circumstances of the death and stated that the family was informed that Narsu had taken his own life in the bathroom of the rehabilitation center.
"My brother was brought in to surrender in 2025. Subsequently, as part of the rehabilitation process, we were informed that he would be sent home, and later, that he was called back to the rehabilitation center in August. The family was informed of Narsu’s death on Wednesday," said Saket.
Saket said that Narsu was expected to return home the following day, and the family had been looking forward to his homecoming. He said that his brother was survived by a wife, young children, and an elderly father.
He questioned as to why he would take his own life when he was on the verge of returning home and has sought an impartial investigation into the matter.
The Police have said that the investigation in the case is going on. "The police have begun the investigation, and an FSL team is currently examining the scene. Key details may emerge once the post-mortem report is available," said Abhishek Kumar, ASP.
Also Read