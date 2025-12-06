ETV Bharat / state

Family Rivalries Take Centre Stage In Village Sarpanch Polls Across Telangana

Hyderabad: In many villages, the title of Sarpanch still carries a certain prestige. It’s a badge of honour, a mark that separates one family from another. And that pride is exactly why, in several Gram Panchayats, entire families are now competing against each other. Brothers, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, everyone has jumped into the race. Parties, sensing opportunity, are putting up rival candidates from within the same household just to counter a strong contender. The result? Village elections that feel more like domestic showdowns.

You’ll find one brother campaigning on the street outside their home while the younger one holds strategy meetings behind it. In some places, heirs to an old political legacy are claiming that the family mantle belongs to them alone. Voters, meanwhile, are bewildered, two candidates, same surname, same family, who’s who?

In Yemaikunta Panchayat of Indravelli mandal (Adilabad), the contest is a literal sibling rivalry. Jadav Anar Singh is contesting with Congress support, while his brother Jadav Lakan, Sarpanch in 2019, is now running with the BRS. Their parents, Kishan and Devibai, both former Sarpanch and MPTC members, have passed down a political legacy that has only sharpened the rivalry.

In Veerapur Panchayat, also in Indravelli mandal, an aunt and niece duo has entered the fray. Thodasam Lakshmibai and Maheshwari, both contesting with Congress backing, are going head-to-head.

In Fateshapur of Raghunathapalli mandal (Jangaon), two daughters-in-law from the same household are fighting for the Sarpanch seat. Madhavi, the elder, is backed by the BRS. Sujatha, the younger, is contesting with Congress's support. Their campaign mood is simple: let’s settle this face-to-face.