Family Rivalries Take Centre Stage In Village Sarpanch Polls Across Telangana
From brothers to daughters-in-law, entire families are contesting against each other in Gram Panchayat elections, turning local polls into personal battles that are dividing voters.
Published : December 6, 2025 at 4:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: In many villages, the title of Sarpanch still carries a certain prestige. It’s a badge of honour, a mark that separates one family from another. And that pride is exactly why, in several Gram Panchayats, entire families are now competing against each other. Brothers, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, everyone has jumped into the race. Parties, sensing opportunity, are putting up rival candidates from within the same household just to counter a strong contender. The result? Village elections that feel more like domestic showdowns.
You’ll find one brother campaigning on the street outside their home while the younger one holds strategy meetings behind it. In some places, heirs to an old political legacy are claiming that the family mantle belongs to them alone. Voters, meanwhile, are bewildered, two candidates, same surname, same family, who’s who?
In Yemaikunta Panchayat of Indravelli mandal (Adilabad), the contest is a literal sibling rivalry. Jadav Anar Singh is contesting with Congress support, while his brother Jadav Lakan, Sarpanch in 2019, is now running with the BRS. Their parents, Kishan and Devibai, both former Sarpanch and MPTC members, have passed down a political legacy that has only sharpened the rivalry.
In Veerapur Panchayat, also in Indravelli mandal, an aunt and niece duo has entered the fray. Thodasam Lakshmibai and Maheshwari, both contesting with Congress backing, are going head-to-head.
In Fateshapur of Raghunathapalli mandal (Jangaon), two daughters-in-law from the same household are fighting for the Sarpanch seat. Madhavi, the elder, is backed by the BRS. Sujatha, the younger, is contesting with Congress's support. Their campaign mood is simple: let’s settle this face-to-face.
In nearby Agapeta of Narmetta mandal, the Sarpanch post reserved for SC (General) has created another sibling contest. Elder brother Bokka Sunil Kumar is in the race with BJP support; younger brother Bokka Sampath Kumar is running with the Congress.
Move to Mulugu in Siddipet district, and it becomes a three-way family affair. Tigulla Kanakayya (BRS) and Tigulla Kumar (Congress) are contesting, while their brother Tigulla Bhikshapati has chosen to run as an independent. In Dasarlapalli, daughters-in-law Manne Anuradha and Manne Mamatha are locked in a similar contest, each backed by a major party.
In Jhansilingapur of Ramayampet mandal, the competition is between father and son. Magenalla Ramakrishnaiah, twice elected Sarpanch, now faces his son Venkatesh, who is trying his luck for the third time.
And in Angadi Kishtapur of Markuk mandal, brothers Kasula Govardhan Reddy and Kasula Kondal Reddy are among four candidates contesting for the Sarpanch post, adding yet another family rivalry to the list.
These elections aren’t just political. They’re personal, deeply personal. And that’s what’s making village politics this year so gripping.