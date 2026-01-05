ETV Bharat / state

Family Refuses Last Rites Of Punjab Youth Killed In Russia-Ukraine War; Kin Demand Arrest Of 'Fake Travel Agents'

Kapurthala: The family of Mandeep Kumar (28), a resident of Punjab's Goraya, who was killed in the Russia-Ukraine war, refused to cremate his body, demanding justice. The family members of the deceased on Monday said that the cremation will not take place until the agents and fake travel agents involved in this case are arrested.

The family members of the deceased gave the police administration a “two-day ultimatum”, warning that if their demands are not met, they will block roads and stage protests.

Mandeep's body reached Delhi on Saturday and was handed over to his family. The deceased's brother, Jagdeep said, "My brother was differently-abled and was sent to Russia by a travel agent instead of Italy. My brother was forcibly recruited into the Russian Army where he was mistreated."

Rajya Sabha member Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal has also expressed his deep concern over the disappearance of youths from Punjab.

He demanded “strictest possible legal action” be taken against the fake travel agents. He clarified that he has already raised this issue in the Rajya Sabha and has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention in the matter.