Family Refuses Last Rites Of Punjab Youth Killed In Russia-Ukraine War; Kin Demand Arrest Of 'Fake Travel Agents'
The family members gave the police administration a “two-day ultimatum”, warning that if their demands are not met, they will block roads and stage protests.
Published : January 5, 2026 at 8:01 PM IST|
Updated : January 5, 2026 at 8:31 PM IST
Kapurthala: The family of Mandeep Kumar (28), a resident of Punjab's Goraya, who was killed in the Russia-Ukraine war, refused to cremate his body, demanding justice. The family members of the deceased on Monday said that the cremation will not take place until the agents and fake travel agents involved in this case are arrested.
The family members of the deceased gave the police administration a “two-day ultimatum”, warning that if their demands are not met, they will block roads and stage protests.
Mandeep's body reached Delhi on Saturday and was handed over to his family. The deceased's brother, Jagdeep said, "My brother was differently-abled and was sent to Russia by a travel agent instead of Italy. My brother was forcibly recruited into the Russian Army where he was mistreated."
Rajya Sabha member Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal has also expressed his deep concern over the disappearance of youths from Punjab.
He demanded “strictest possible legal action” be taken against the fake travel agents. He clarified that he has already raised this issue in the Rajya Sabha and has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention in the matter.
Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal further said that the victim's family recently met him, during which serious revelations were made. The family members informed him that a total of 10 people were sent abroad through this network. Out of those people, only one young man has returned so far, while four other young men are still missing.
The family members and social organisations said that their effort will continue until the culprits are arrested and strict action is taken against them. This case is no longer limited to just one family but is becoming a major demand for strict action against fake travel agents.
A large number of youths from Punjab out to chase the 'American dream', allegedly lured by fake travel agents, often take the arduous 'donkey route, which is an illegal migrant passage used by people from South Asia, particularly India, to travel to America. Several youths from Punjab and other states of the country faced physical and natural hazards along the route, making the journey even more perilous.
