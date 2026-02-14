Family Refuses Body Of Man Who Died At TVK Meeting, Seeks Compensation
Suraj, 37, collapsed during Vijay’s Salem event; grieving family protests, says no senior TVK leader reached out, refuses body until compensation is assured.
Published : February 14, 2026 at 7:26 PM IST
Salem: The family of Suraj, who died during a TVK meeting in Salem, has refused to accept his body, demanding adequate compensation and alleging that no senior party functionaries have come forward to offer condolences.
The TVK executives’ meeting was held on February 13 at the Thalamuthu Natarasan Ground near Seelanayakkanpatti in Salem district. In view of an earlier incident in Karur, participation was restricted to 5,000 people. As Vijay’s car entered the venue, volunteers and fans gathered on both sides of the road, leading to jostling and chaos.
While Vijay was addressing the gathering, Suraj reportedly fainted amid the heat and crowd congestion. Police personnel rushed him to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Police investigations revealed that Suraj (37), originally from Maharashtra, had been living in Salem for nearly 20 years and was employed at a silver workshop. He is survived by his wife and two children. He had undergone heart surgery two years ago, but relatives said he had recovered and was in stable health.
Police said Suraj was not a TVK office-bearer and had attended the meeting to see Vijay. He is believed to have collapsed due to heatstroke and overcrowding. The Annathanapatti police have registered a case under suspicious death and are investigating the circumstances.
Meanwhile, Suraj’s relatives and friends staged a protest outside the Salem District Collector’s office, stating they would not receive the body until the grieving family was given proper compensation.
Lakshman, a relative who lives in the same Shevapet area, said, “No senior TVK leader came. Only one person visited and said he would return the next day, but he did not. We want support for his family. Otherwise, we will not accept the body. He had health issues two years ago, but recovered. If he was unwell, as the party claims, why would he attend the meeting?”
Suraj’s friend, Mauli, said he was not a party member and questioned how he obtained a pass to attend the event. “We don’t know how he got in. Until some relief is given, we will not take the body,” he said.
Another friend, Subhash, who rushed from Mumbai after hearing the news, expressed anguish. “His wife and children have lost their support. What will happen to them now? He went to see Vijay and never returned. Whatever help they offer, can they bring him back?” he asked.