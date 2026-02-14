ETV Bharat / state

Family Refuses Body Of Man Who Died At TVK Meeting, Seeks Compensation

Family members of Suraj, the person who died during a TVK meeting on Friday, speak to the media. ( ETV Bharat )

Salem: The family of Suraj, who died during a TVK meeting in Salem, has refused to accept his body, demanding adequate compensation and alleging that no senior party functionaries have come forward to offer condolences.

The TVK executives’ meeting was held on February 13 at the Thalamuthu Natarasan Ground near Seelanayakkanpatti in Salem district. In view of an earlier incident in Karur, participation was restricted to 5,000 people. As Vijay’s car entered the venue, volunteers and fans gathered on both sides of the road, leading to jostling and chaos.

While Vijay was addressing the gathering, Suraj reportedly fainted amid the heat and crowd congestion. Police personnel rushed him to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police investigations revealed that Suraj (37), originally from Maharashtra, had been living in Salem for nearly 20 years and was employed at a silver workshop. He is survived by his wife and two children. He had undergone heart surgery two years ago, but relatives said he had recovered and was in stable health.

Police said Suraj was not a TVK office-bearer and had attended the meeting to see Vijay. He is believed to have collapsed due to heatstroke and overcrowding. The Annathanapatti police have registered a case under suspicious death and are investigating the circumstances.