Family Recounts 48-Hour Ordeal As Cyclone Arnab Leaves Behind Trail Of Destruction In Odisha's Ganjam
Santosh Samantaray and his family members were trapped in their home as water reached their waists, report Sameer Acharya and Gagan Jena.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST
Berhampur: Little did Santosh Samantaray and his family members know that they would be trapped for 48 hours in their home at Khandura Chowk at Hinjilicut in Odisha's Ganjam district.
October 28 will remain etched forever in the minds of Santosh and his family. As it started raining in the evening, The family remained in the house as the intensity of the rain caused by cyclone Arnab increased. "The main road in front of our house was washed away leaving behind massive craters. Trucks parked on the roadside were swept away like toys," said a member of Santosh's family.
He said there was nobody to call for help. "We remained trapped in our home for 48 hours struggling to survive even as the water reached our waists by next morning," said a woman of the family. Sources said the Ghodahada river started swelling after the rains and the water entered houses across the block.
It was only after a couple of days that aid could reach Santosh's family. The tale of Santosh's family is not an isolated one as cyclone Arnab left behind a trail of destruction across the district where the floodwater has receded yet people's lives have changed forever.
Several villages across Hinjilicut, Purushottampur, Sheragada, Sorada, Dharakote, Bhanjanagar, Chhatrapur, Ganjam, Chikiti, and Patrapur districts were affected by the flood.
A student affected by the flood in Nadipadar Sahi area of Purushottampur said, "All my books were washed away. After the floodwaters receded, I managed to retrieve some books from the mud, and now I am drying them out. All my documents too were destroyed."
Another eyewitness recounted, "Upon seeing the water, we headed towards a school building to seek shelter. When we returned home, everything was destroyed. Everything we had gathered for our daughter’s wedding was washed away". He said the administration has neither reached the affected areas of Purushottampur nor provided any assistance.
Also Read
Odisha Announces Relief Package As Cyclone Arnab Toll Rises To Six; Braces For Another Storm