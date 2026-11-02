ETV Bharat / state

Family Recounts 48-Hour Ordeal As Cyclone Arnab Leaves Behind Trail Of Destruction In Odisha's Ganjam

Berhampur: Little did Santosh Samantaray and his family members know that they would be trapped for 48 hours in their home at Khandura Chowk at Hinjilicut in Odisha's Ganjam district.

October 28 will remain etched forever in the minds of Santosh and his family. As it started raining in the evening, The family remained in the house as the intensity of the rain caused by cyclone Arnab increased. "The main road in front of our house was washed away leaving behind massive craters. Trucks parked on the roadside were swept away like toys," said a member of Santosh's family.

He said there was nobody to call for help. "We remained trapped in our home for 48 hours struggling to survive even as the water reached our waists by next morning," said a woman of the family. Sources said the Ghodahada river started swelling after the rains and the water entered houses across the block.

The damaged verandah of Santosh Samantaray's house (ETV Bharat)

It was only after a couple of days that aid could reach Santosh's family. The tale of Santosh's family is not an isolated one as cyclone Arnab left behind a trail of destruction across the district where the floodwater has receded yet people's lives have changed forever.

Several villages across Hinjilicut, Purushottampur, Sheragada, Sorada, Dharakote, Bhanjanagar, Chhatrapur, Ganjam, Chikiti, and Patrapur districts were affected by the flood.