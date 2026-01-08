Family Protests With Child In Biting Cold To Save Hasdeo Forest And Ramgarh Mountain From Mining
As mining endangers Chhattisgarh’s Hasdeo forest and Ramgarh mountain, a husband, wife and child have launched an emotional protest hoping to draw government attention.
Published : January 8, 2026 at 1:40 PM IST
Surguja: The Hasdeo forest, often called the lungs of Central India and the biodiversity-rich Ramgarh mountain are facing an existential threat from mining activities. Apprehensive of the lurking danger to water sources, forests, and fertile land, people across Surguja have begun uniting in protest. In a rare and emotional sight, a family - husband, wife, and their small child, has been staging a protest demanding protection of this natural heritage.
The Hasdeo forest is known for its fresh, pollution-free air and rich biodiversity. Besides, it is home to many rare species of animals and birds. The Hasdeo River also supports year-round farming in the region. Similarly, the Ramgarh mountain in the Surguja division is known for biodiversity apart from its historical and religious importance. However, increased mining activities now threaten both these ecological treasures.
Protests against mining have become a common feature in Surguja for some time, mostly led by social organisations and political parties. But this is the first time, a family has launched a sustained protest on its own. For the past week, a Geeta, Umashankar and and their young child have been sitting daily at Ghadi Chowk with placards protesting mining in Hasdeo and Ramgarh.
The family says they come whenever possible, even bringing their child along, to make their voices heard.
Geeta says water, forests, and land are their natural inheritance and they revere these. “For saving these if we have to sit here in the biting cold, there is no problem. If we don’t step forward today, all will be lost and nothing left for tomorrow,” she said.
Geeta's family protest has begun since January 1, everyday, unfailingly. Her husband, Umashankar, works in a hotel in shifts and joins her whenever he gets a break. “Our forests are being cut down. Hasdeo, Ramgarh, Mainpat are under threat and our life depends on these,” Geeta said.
She also stated that the mountains and forests are their heritage. "We are sitting on the road to save them. Alone, we cannot save Hasdeo but there has to be a beginning. We have started it but if the people of Surguja and Chhattisgarh come together, our heritage will surely be protected," she added.
Umashankar stands with her from 12 pm to 3 pm at Ghadi Chowk and comes back at evening.
Surguja is currently experiencing bone-chilling cold. Even in such harsh conditions, the family continues to protest with their two-year-old child. Some passersby have expressed concern for the child’s health, saying he should not be exposed to such weather. The family, however, said they will continue until the government responds to their demands.
“Many people have supported us. Some have stopped to ask questions, and discuss the issue. But the cold has affected my child today. He is unwell," Geeta said.
Both Umashankar and Geeta are residents of Ambikapur and have no political affiliation. “We are not associated with any organisation. When the thought of saving the forest came to my mind, we decided to protest," Geeta further explained.
They want the government to stop mining and work towards conserving Hasdeo forest and Ramgarh mountain - both of which are not just local landmarks, but a part of Chhattisgarh’s natural, historical and religious heritage. With more people pledging support to the cause of saving the forest and mountain, the family hopes their lone protest will turn into a larger movement.
