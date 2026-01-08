ETV Bharat / state

Family Protests With Child In Biting Cold To Save Hasdeo Forest And Ramgarh Mountain From Mining

Surguja: The Hasdeo forest, often called the lungs of Central India and the biodiversity-rich Ramgarh mountain are facing an existential threat from mining activities. Apprehensive of the lurking danger to water sources, forests, and fertile land, people across Surguja have begun uniting in protest. In a rare and emotional sight, a family - husband, wife, and their small child, has been staging a protest demanding protection of this natural heritage.

The Hasdeo forest is known for its fresh, pollution-free air and rich biodiversity. Besides, it is home to many rare species of animals and birds. The Hasdeo River also supports year-round farming in the region. Similarly, the Ramgarh mountain in the Surguja division is known for biodiversity apart from its historical and religious importance. However, increased mining activities now threaten both these ecological treasures.

Protests against mining have become a common feature in Surguja for some time, mostly led by social organisations and political parties. But this is the first time, a family has launched a sustained protest on its own. For the past week, a Geeta, Umashankar and and their young child have been sitting daily at Ghadi Chowk with placards protesting mining in Hasdeo and Ramgarh.

The family says they come whenever possible, even bringing their child along, to make their voices heard.

Geeta says water, forests, and land are their natural inheritance and they revere these. “For saving these if we have to sit here in the biting cold, there is no problem. If we don’t step forward today, all will be lost and nothing left for tomorrow,” she said.

Geeta's family protest has begun since January 1, everyday, unfailingly. Her husband, Umashankar, works in a hotel in shifts and joins her whenever he gets a break. “Our forests are being cut down. Hasdeo, Ramgarh, Mainpat are under threat and our life depends on these,” Geeta said.