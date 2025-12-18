Family Performs Last Rites After Student's Body Arrives From Russia
The family claims their son went to Russia as a student, was coerced into military service and died while fighting in the Russia-Ukraine War.
Published : December 18, 2025 at 10:43 PM IST
Rudrapur (Uttarakhand): A family that had once moved from Uttar Pradesh to Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand is now dealing with an overwhelming loss. Rakesh Kumar Maurya, a young man from the district, had gone to Russia to pursue his studies. On Tuesday, his mortal remains returned home. His last rites were performed in his native village of Shaktifarm.
The family alleges that what began as an academic journey ended in tragedy. Rakesh had travelled to Russia on a student visa and enrolled at St. Petersburg University on August 8, 2025. Soon after reaching there, he reportedly informed his family that his passport had been confiscated and his official email account deleted. According to the family, he was then forcibly conscripted into the Russian army.
Rakesh remained in touch with his family in Shaktifarm until August 30. During those conversations, they say, he spoke about undergoing military training and being prepared for deployment in the Russia–Ukraine war. Around the same time, a video of Rakesh surfaced in which he claimed he was being sent to the war against his will.
Following this, the family repeatedly approached authorities in Delhi, appealing for their son to be brought back safely. Ten days ago, they received devastating news that Rakesh had been killed in the war. His body was flown to Delhi on December 17 and later brought to Shaktifarm, where the final rites were conducted at Tarak Dham. The family has since chosen not to speak publicly about the matter.
SP (Crime) Niharika Tomar said that Rakesh Kumar was a resident of the Sitarganj police station limits and had travelled to Russia in August. His mortal remains reached Shaktifarm on December 17. She added that while Rakesh’s father had earlier mentioned that his son was undergoing war training, the police administration has not yet received any official information regarding the cause of death. No formal details have been shared by the family either.