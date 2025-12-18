ETV Bharat / state

Family Performs Last Rites After Student's Body Arrives From Russia

Rudrapur (Uttarakhand): A family that had once moved from Uttar Pradesh to Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand is now dealing with an overwhelming loss. Rakesh Kumar Maurya, a young man from the district, had gone to Russia to pursue his studies. On Tuesday, his mortal remains returned home. His last rites were performed in his native village of Shaktifarm.

The family alleges that what began as an academic journey ended in tragedy. Rakesh had travelled to Russia on a student visa and enrolled at St. Petersburg University on August 8, 2025. Soon after reaching there, he reportedly informed his family that his passport had been confiscated and his official email account deleted. According to the family, he was then forcibly conscripted into the Russian army.

Rakesh remained in touch with his family in Shaktifarm until August 30. During those conversations, they say, he spoke about undergoing military training and being prepared for deployment in the Russia–Ukraine war. Around the same time, a video of Rakesh surfaced in which he claimed he was being sent to the war against his will.