ETV Bharat / state

Family Performs Final Rites Of Custodial Death Victim After Receiving Compensation And Government Assurances

Kanyakumari: The family of Sabari Varman, a 35-year-old differently-abled man who died in judicial custody under suspicious circumstances after being arrested in a gutkha-related case, performed his last rites after accepting his body following four days of protests and negotiations with the Tamil Nadu government.

Sabari Varman, a resident of Thenthamaraikulam in Kanyakumari district, was arrested on July 9 for allegedly possessing banned gutkha products at his grocery store. He died on July 13 while lodged as an undertrial prisoner in the Nagercoil Sub-Jail.

Following his death, the family refused to accept the body, alleging custodial torture and demanding justice. They staged protests for four days and sought a CBI investigation after the post-mortem examination reportedly revealed 19 external injuries on Sabari Varman's body.

On Thursday night, negotiations were held in the presence of Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister Sreenath, Tourism Minister Rajesh Kumar, the Kanyakumari District Collector, and senior police officials. Kanyakumari Superintendent of Police Stalin also held multiple rounds of discussions with the bereaved family.