Family Performs Final Rites Of Custodial Death Victim After Receiving Compensation And Government Assurances
Sabari Varman died on July 13 while lodged as an undertrial prisoner in the Nagercoil Sub-Jail.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 8:42 PM IST
Kanyakumari: The family of Sabari Varman, a 35-year-old differently-abled man who died in judicial custody under suspicious circumstances after being arrested in a gutkha-related case, performed his last rites after accepting his body following four days of protests and negotiations with the Tamil Nadu government.
Sabari Varman, a resident of Thenthamaraikulam in Kanyakumari district, was arrested on July 9 for allegedly possessing banned gutkha products at his grocery store. He died on July 13 while lodged as an undertrial prisoner in the Nagercoil Sub-Jail.
Following his death, the family refused to accept the body, alleging custodial torture and demanding justice. They staged protests for four days and sought a CBI investigation after the post-mortem examination reportedly revealed 19 external injuries on Sabari Varman's body.
On Thursday night, negotiations were held in the presence of Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister Sreenath, Tourism Minister Rajesh Kumar, the Kanyakumari District Collector, and senior police officials. Kanyakumari Superintendent of Police Stalin also held multiple rounds of discussions with the bereaved family.
After receiving assurances from the administration, the family accepted the body from the government hospital and took it to their native village. However, upon reaching the village, relatives staged another road blockade, insisting that the funeral would take place only after the government's announced relief measures were formally implemented.
The district administration handed over an appointment order for Sabari Varman's wife as a temporary computer operator at the Agastheeswaram Block Development Office. The family also received a Rs 10 lakh ex gratia payment, Rs 1 lakh for their son's higher education, a land patta for a two-cent house site, and Rs 3.5 lakh in financial assistance for house construction. The welfare benefits were handed over by Revenue Divisional Officer Senthilvel Murugan and Tahsildar Arumugam.
Following the completion of the formalities, the family conducted Sabari Varman's final rites.
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