ETV Bharat / state

Family Of Two-Year-Old In Ludhiana With Rare Medical Condition Appeals For Help

Ludhiana: The family of a two-year-old suffering from a rare disease has come out appealing to administration, social organizations and common people for help. Aarav Thakur is suffering from Type 2 Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) for which he needs Zolgensma treatment, the vaccine of which is available for Rs 17 crore in the market. Since his family is getting him treated with the help of social service organizations, he is getting this injection at a discount for Rs 9 crore. But his family is still unable to buy this vaccine.

His mother, Radhika Thakur disclosed, "Aarav is our first child. When he was unable to stand despite being 23 months old, we got him checked up at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) where the doctors told us that he has a special type of genetic disorder that occurs in the spine. Due to the lack of protein production, Arav can sit but cannot get up and walk."

Apart from the injection costing Rs 9 crore, his medicines are also very expensive. Aarav is the first child from Punjab being treated by PGIMER for this disorder. His parents said that unless this injection is given, his body will not develop and he will be unable to walk.