Family Of Two-Year-Old In Ludhiana With Rare Medical Condition Appeals For Help
Aarav Thakur is suffering from Type 2 Spinal Muscular Atrophy for which he needs Zolgensma treatment.
Published : August 2, 2026 at 6:59 PM IST
Ludhiana: The family of a two-year-old suffering from a rare disease has come out appealing to administration, social organizations and common people for help. Aarav Thakur is suffering from Type 2 Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) for which he needs Zolgensma treatment, the vaccine of which is available for Rs 17 crore in the market. Since his family is getting him treated with the help of social service organizations, he is getting this injection at a discount for Rs 9 crore. But his family is still unable to buy this vaccine.
His mother, Radhika Thakur disclosed, "Aarav is our first child. When he was unable to stand despite being 23 months old, we got him checked up at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) where the doctors told us that he has a special type of genetic disorder that occurs in the spine. Due to the lack of protein production, Arav can sit but cannot get up and walk."
Apart from the injection costing Rs 9 crore, his medicines are also very expensive. Aarav is the first child from Punjab being treated by PGIMER for this disorder. His parents said that unless this injection is given, his body will not develop and he will be unable to walk.
“We have collected Rs 70 lakh. We are busy collecting money through Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner (DC). This injection has to come from the US. I am appealing to everyone with folded hands to help me so that we can get our child treated and our child starts laughing, playing and walking on his own feet," Radhika said.
The family has expressed hope that the generous Punjabi community family will come forward to help the child.
“If Punjab and the entire country come forward to help Aarav, it will not be difficult to collect Rs 9 crore. We can save Aarav's life. If the treatment is delayed. Aarav's health will deteriorate more. My appeal is that everyone should come together and save Aarav's life." said Ludhiana DC Himanshu Jain. He is also the President of Indian Red Cross Society in Ludhiana.
To collect public contributions in a transparent manner, the Indian Red Cross Society has launched an online fundraising campaign through the CitizenNeeds platform. The aim is to raise the required amount for a one-time gene therapy Zolgensma (Onasemnogen Abeparvovec) recommended by the Advanced Pediatrics Centre at PGIMER, Chandigarh.
All donations received through the campaign will be directly deposited in the designated bank account of Indian Red Cross Society at Ludhiana ensuring complete transparency and accountability. Citizens can donate securely online by visiting www.cityneeds.info or through https://tinyurl.com/DonateforAarav. For further information, one can contact the mobile number 8289066979.