ETV Bharat / state

Family Of Three Killed Over Witchcraft Suspicion In Jharkhand's Godda

Godda: In a shocking incident, three members of a family were brutally murdered with sharp weapons on Tuesday in Danga Tola under Devdand police station limits in Jharkhand’s Godda district. The killings are suspected to be linked to accusations of witchcraft.

Police reached the spot soon after receiving information and have begun an investigation. Godda SDPO Ashok Priyadarshi said that, prima facie, the case appears to be related to superstition and witchcraft accusations.

“A special team has been formed to probe the incident, considering its seriousness. All angles are being examined,” he said. The deceased have been identified as 50-year-old Darbari Murmu, his 45-year-old wife Makku Baski, and their 12-year-old son Jitnarayan Murmu.