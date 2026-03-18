Family Of Three Killed Over Witchcraft Suspicion In Jharkhand's Godda
The deceased have been identified as 50-year-old Darbari Murmu, his 45-year-old wife Makku Baski, and their 12-year-old son Jitnarayan Murmu.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 4:03 AM IST
Godda: In a shocking incident, three members of a family were brutally murdered with sharp weapons on Tuesday in Danga Tola under Devdand police station limits in Jharkhand’s Godda district. The killings are suspected to be linked to accusations of witchcraft.
Police reached the spot soon after receiving information and have begun an investigation. Godda SDPO Ashok Priyadarshi said that, prima facie, the case appears to be related to superstition and witchcraft accusations.
“A special team has been formed to probe the incident, considering its seriousness. All angles are being examined,” he said. The deceased have been identified as 50-year-old Darbari Murmu, his 45-year-old wife Makku Baski, and their 12-year-old son Jitnarayan Murmu.
Police have detained three suspects in connection with the case and are currently questioning them. Statements of the victims’ relatives and villagers are also being recorded. Family members and locals have demanded strict action against those responsible. Police have assured them that legal action will be taken.
Earlier this year, in February, four people were arrested in Jharkhand for allegedly burning to death a woman and her 10-month-old son on suspicion of practising witchcraft. The woman’s husband, who was also attacked, suffered severe burns and is in hospital. The accused were taken into custody.
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