Family Of Missing Merchant Navy Cadet From Odisha Seeks Govt Intervention To Trace Him

She has also appealed to the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and the Ministry of External Affairs to intensify diplomatic and maritime efforts.

Sarthak’s mother, Rashmita Sahoo, has sought urgent intervention from Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, urging the state government to take up the matter at the highest level with central authorities and international agencies to ensure her son’s tracing and safe rescue. "I (Rasmita Sahoo) am a distressed mother seeking urgent help. My son Cadet Sarthak Mohapatra has gone missing while on board vessel M.V. EA Jersey on 3rd Feb 2026 during sailing," she wrote in a X post.

Bhubaneswar: Family members of 22-year-old Sarthak Mohapatra, a merchant navy cadet from Odisha's Bhadrak district who has been missing on board a merchant vessel near Malaysian waters since February 3, urged the Central and state governments to trace and rescue him.

"I am sure my son is alive and was trapped in some difficult situation. I spoke to him over the phone the previous night, and he was perfectly fine. I am requesting the Odisha government and central government to bring my son back," said Rashmita Sahoo, who works as a nursing officer in a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

According to family sources, Sarthak, a deck cadet at merchant vessel EA Jersey, a vessel, which is managed by Anglo-Eastern Ship Management, was on board in July 2025. According to information shared with the family, he went missing on February 3, 2026, while the ship was sailing mid-ocean during its voyage from Mauritius to Singapore.

Family members said Sarthak last spoke to his mother around 9 pm on February 2 and was in touch with other relatives and friends late into the night. There was no indication of distress during these conversations. As per routine onboard schedules, his duty hours were from 4 am to 8 am. However, the company reportedly informed the family that Sarthak left his duty midway around 6 am and returned to his cabin. He was last seen entering his cabin at around 6:15 am on February 3. When he could not be traced thereafter, the ship’s management alerted authorities and initiated a search operation at sea.

The family has been informed by the Anglo-Eastern Ship Management company that a coordinated search is being carried out with maritime authorities, including the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Mauritius.

"How can a man disappear from a ship mid-sea. The company authorities could not give any clear explanation regarding how or under what circumstances Sarthak went missing," said a relative of Sarthak.

They further mentioned that no CCTV footage, logs, or other corroborative evidence have been shared with them so far, with the company maintaining only that he is “missing” and that search efforts are ongoing.