Family Of Indian Woman Murdered In US Seeks International Arrest Warrant Against Suspect

Hyderabad: The family members of Nikitha Godishala, who was found dead in US, want the authorities there to issue an international arrest warrant against the suspect in her alleged killing for his quick arrest. Godishala's kin are in touch with the US authorities to send her mortal remains to Hyderabad, a family member said here on Tuesday.

The 27 year-old woman of Ellicott City in America was reported missing on January 2. Howard County police had said that she was found dead with stab wounds in the Columbia, Maryland apartment of her ex-roommate, Arjun Sharma, 26. The US police have obtained a warrant for Sharma's arrest on first and second-degree murder charges, alleging that he killed her and fled to India.

"He (Arjun Sharma) should be arrested by issuing an international arrest warrant and punished sternly," the family member told PTI. Nikitha's father Anand and mother, who is a heart patient, have been in grief since they came to know about the tragedy, he said. The process of completing the formalities related to bringing back the body are underway online.

The family got in touch with Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy who on Monday said he spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to repatriate the body to India. Citing media reports, Anand on Monday said his daughter came to know that Sharma had taken loans from many people and was planning to leave for India.