Family Of Four Found Dead In Andhra Pradesh; Illness, Financial Woes Suspected
According to police, one of the family members had been suffering from complications arising from a brain stroke for several years.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 1:41 PM IST
Chittoor: Four members of a family, including two children, were found dead in an apparent suicide in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district, with preliminary investigation suggesting that financial difficulties and the prolonged illness of the woman may have led to the tragedy.
According to police, the deceased were identified as Damodaram (30), his wife Nirmala, their son (12) and daughter (10). This tragedy occurred at Bangareddypalle in Chittoor Rural Mandal here.
"Four members of a family, including two children, were found dead in an apparent suicide in Chittoor district on Monday," the official said on Tuesday.
The incident came to light when Damodar's sister came to visit the family at around 6.15 am on Monday and found her brother dead. Residents subsequently broke open the door and entered the house, police said.
Police said Nirmala and the two children were found dead on a bed inside the house. According to police, preliminary investigation suggests that Nirmala had been suffering from complications arising from a brain stroke for several years and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ranipet.
The family was also facing financial difficulties, police said.
A handwritten note was recovered from the house in which Damodar had reportedly written his ATM PIN and other account access details, requesting that the money in his accounts be used for his funeral expenses, said the official.
Meanwhile, police have registered a case under relevant sections and are investigating the circumstances that led to the deaths
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).