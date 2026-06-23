ETV Bharat / state

Family Of Four Found Dead In Andhra Pradesh; Illness, Financial Woes Suspected

Chittoor: Four members of a family, including two children, were found dead in an apparent suicide in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district, with preliminary investigation suggesting that financial difficulties and the prolonged illness of the woman may have led to the tragedy.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Damodaram (30), his wife Nirmala, their son (12) and daughter (10). This tragedy occurred at Bangareddypalle in Chittoor Rural Mandal here.

"Four members of a family, including two children, were found dead in an apparent suicide in Chittoor district on Monday," the official said on Tuesday.

The incident came to light when Damodar's sister came to visit the family at around 6.15 am on Monday and found her brother dead. Residents subsequently broke open the door and entered the house, police said.

Police said Nirmala and the two children were found dead on a bed inside the house. According to police, preliminary investigation suggests that Nirmala had been suffering from complications arising from a brain stroke for several years and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ranipet.