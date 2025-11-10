ETV Bharat / state

Family Of Five Dead In Sleep As House Collapses In Bihar's Danapur

Patna: A family of five members, including three children, were killed in sleep after their house collapsed during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday in the ​​Danapur region of Patna district in Bihar.

The five -- Bablu Khan (32), his wife Roshan Khatoon (30), daughter Ruksar (12), son Mohammad Chand (10), and the youngest daughter Chandni (2) -- were sleeping when the old house built under government's Awas Yojana (housing scheme) in Manas Nayapanapur 42 Patti village in Diara area suddenly collapsed during the night.

Shocked by the thud and crash, people from the surrounding area rushed to the scene to help rescue the family. They immediately began removing the debris with their bare hands. Soon, police officials also joined them. However, by the time anyone could reach the family, none of the five was alive.

The bodies were still taken to the hospital in an ambulance, where doctors officially declared them dead.