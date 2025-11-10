Family Of Five Dead In Sleep As House Collapses In Bihar's Danapur
A house built under Awas Yojana crashed onto its dwellers killing all five of them in the Danapur region of Bihar on Sunday night.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 10:01 AM IST
Patna: A family of five members, including three children, were killed in sleep after their house collapsed during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday in the Danapur region of Patna district in Bihar.
The five -- Bablu Khan (32), his wife Roshan Khatoon (30), daughter Ruksar (12), son Mohammad Chand (10), and the youngest daughter Chandni (2) -- were sleeping when the old house built under government's Awas Yojana (housing scheme) in Manas Nayapanapur 42 Patti village in Diara area suddenly collapsed during the night.
Shocked by the thud and crash, people from the surrounding area rushed to the scene to help rescue the family. They immediately began removing the debris with their bare hands. Soon, police officials also joined them. However, by the time anyone could reach the family, none of the five was alive.
The bodies were still taken to the hospital in an ambulance, where doctors officially declared them dead.
Rain had eroded the foundation
Locals told ETV Bharat that even though the house was just 10 to 12 years old, the walls had weakened due to continuous rain. "The roof had developed cracks, but the family was not able to afford repairs as Bablu Khan worked as a labourer and barely managed his daily expenses," said a local.
Station House Officer Vinod Kumar said that all five bodies were sent to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem. "The debris was removed from the site with the help of the police and local people, but all the family members had died. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination," Kumar said.
Officials said the compensation process has been initiated at the administrative level and instructions have been given to survey such dilapidated houses in the Diara region to prevent a repeat of such a tragedy in the future.
Read More