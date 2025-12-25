ETV Bharat / state

Family Of Elderly Tamil Nadu Man Declared Brain Dead Donates His Organs

Madurai: In a noble gesture, a family of a sexagenarian man here who was declared brain dead by doctors after an accident donated his organs giving a new lease of life to winning praise by doctors.

According to officials, Shekar, 61, a resident of Samayanvalasai, Kalugoorani in Ramanathapuram district, was traveling on his two-wheeler near the Endal bus stand in Ramanathapuram district on December 20 when he met with an accident. Shekar sustained a severe head injury in the accident. He was rescued by locals and sent to the Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital via ambulance. After receiving first aid there, he was referred to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for specialised treatment.

Shekhar was admitted to the ICU in Madurai at around 2 AM on December 21. Despite receiving intensive care, doctors declared him brain dead at 12:20 AM on December 23. The elderly's relatives came forward to donate his organs. After obtaining consent from his wife, Kasthuri, the organs were donated to seven patients in need of transplants as per officials.