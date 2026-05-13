ETV Bharat / state

Residence Of Matin Khan, MIM Corporator Demolished, For Allegedly Sheltering Nida Khan, Accused In TCS Nashik Case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The house of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) Corporator Matin Patel was demolished on Wednesday, stating it was an illegal construction. Khan was accused of sheltering Nida Khan, a fugitive accused in the Nashik Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) case. Nida has been accused of aiding alleged sexual harassment and religious conversions in the TCS Nashik case.

Pressure had been mounting on the authorities to take action against Matin, after reports surfaced that he had provided shelter to Nida in his residence. Subsequently, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation issued orders to Matin, directing him to submit documents regarding the ownership and construction permissions for the house. As no response was received within the stipulated three-day period, the Corporation's Anti-Encroachment Department visited Naregaon early Wednesday morning, took action, and razed the house to the ground.

House of Matin Khan, MIM Corporator razed as authorities said it is illegal (ETV Bharat)

Matin's House Razed

A heavy police force was deployed in the area during the operation to maintain law and order. During this operation, the family members staged a unique 'Gandhigiri' protest, welcoming the arriving municipal and police officials by garlanding them. Municipal Additional Commissioner Santosh Wahul confirmed that the action taken was entirely legal.

However, alleging that this action was illegal, MIM leaders—including Leader of Opposition Samir Builder, claimed that such notices typically grant a minimum period of one month, rather than just three days, for compliance.