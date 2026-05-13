Residence Of Matin Khan, MIM Corporator Demolished, For Allegedly Sheltering Nida Khan, Accused In TCS Nashik Case
The family members staged a unique Gandhigiri protest and welcomed the municipal and police officials.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 5:06 PM IST|
Updated : May 13, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The house of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) Corporator Matin Patel was demolished on Wednesday, stating it was an illegal construction. Khan was accused of sheltering Nida Khan, a fugitive accused in the Nashik Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) case. Nida has been accused of aiding alleged sexual harassment and religious conversions in the TCS Nashik case.
Pressure had been mounting on the authorities to take action against Matin, after reports surfaced that he had provided shelter to Nida in his residence. Subsequently, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation issued orders to Matin, directing him to submit documents regarding the ownership and construction permissions for the house. As no response was received within the stipulated three-day period, the Corporation's Anti-Encroachment Department visited Naregaon early Wednesday morning, took action, and razed the house to the ground.
Matin's House Razed
A heavy police force was deployed in the area during the operation to maintain law and order. During this operation, the family members staged a unique 'Gandhigiri' protest, welcoming the arriving municipal and police officials by garlanding them. Municipal Additional Commissioner Santosh Wahul confirmed that the action taken was entirely legal.
However, alleging that this action was illegal, MIM leaders—including Leader of Opposition Samir Builder, claimed that such notices typically grant a minimum period of one month, rather than just three days, for compliance.
Family Welcomes the Squad
On the previous night, the Municipal Corporation had signalled an enforcement action would be carried out in the early hours of Wednesday. In response, MIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel appealed to everyone not to offer any resistance to the squad, but rather to cooperate with them. When the Municipal Corporation's squad arrived at Naregaon, on Wednesday early morning, friends and supporters showered flowers from the residence of Corporator Matin.
Meanwhile, family members held floral garlands in their hands and welcomed the municipal squad as well as the police officers and their teams. Furthermore, they presented a copy of the Constitution to Santosh Wahul, an act of 'Gandhigiri' (peaceful protest), thereby acknowledging that the enforcement action was indeed appropriate.
Politics over demolition
Jaleel had expressed the view that since it had not yet been clarified whether the woman in question was actually an accused, it would be unjust to deem her guilty at this stage. Responding to this, Mayor Sameer Rajurkar asserted that the notice in question was indeed official and valid. He stated that if they possessed any evidence to the contrary, they should submit it within one day, adding that the allotted three-day period prior to demolition was a reasonable time frame for such a process.
Additionally, former BJP MLA Sanjay Kenekar pointed out that Corporator Matin had previously faced numerous allegations involving atrocities against women; Kenekar emphasised that strict action must be taken against individuals of this nature.