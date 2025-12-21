ETV Bharat / state

Family Of Chhattisgarh Worker, Killed In Mob Attack In Kerala Refuse To Accept Body

Palakkad: The family of Ram Narayan Baghel, a migrant worker from Chhattisgarh, who was lynched by a mob in Walayar after being mistaken as a thief and Bangladeshi, refused to accept his body, demanding compensation of Rs 25 lakh and registration of a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the accused.

Baghel's family told the media they would stay in Kerala until their demands are met. Emotional scenes were witnessed at Thrissur Medical College on Sunday as Ram Narayan’s wife Lalitha and his children, Anuja and Akash, arrived to see his body. They broke down after seeing Ram Narayan's lifeless body, and even relatives and members of the Action Council found it tough to console them.

Ram Narayan, a native of Chhattisgarh, was the sole breadwinner of his family and the father of two children. His brother Sashikant demanded that all those responsible for his death must be punished.

The family said they belong to the Dalit community of Chhattisgarh and therefore insisted that a case be registered under the SC/ST Atrocities Act. They alleged that they have not received justice from the Kerala government so far and claimed that no government representative has yet contacted them.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee secretary Rajendran Arangath said the accused must be punished. He alleged that no assistance has been provided by the Kerala government to the deceased's family so far.