Family Of Chhattisgarh Worker, Killed In Mob Attack In Kerala Refuse To Accept Body
The family of Ram Narayan Baghel have demanded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh and registration of a case under SC/ST Act.
Palakkad: The family of Ram Narayan Baghel, a migrant worker from Chhattisgarh, who was lynched by a mob in Walayar after being mistaken as a thief and Bangladeshi, refused to accept his body, demanding compensation of Rs 25 lakh and registration of a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the accused.
Baghel's family told the media they would stay in Kerala until their demands are met. Emotional scenes were witnessed at Thrissur Medical College on Sunday as Ram Narayan’s wife Lalitha and his children, Anuja and Akash, arrived to see his body. They broke down after seeing Ram Narayan's lifeless body, and even relatives and members of the Action Council found it tough to console them.
Ram Narayan, a native of Chhattisgarh, was the sole breadwinner of his family and the father of two children. His brother Sashikant demanded that all those responsible for his death must be punished.
The family said they belong to the Dalit community of Chhattisgarh and therefore insisted that a case be registered under the SC/ST Atrocities Act. They alleged that they have not received justice from the Kerala government so far and claimed that no government representative has yet contacted them.
Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee secretary Rajendran Arangath said the accused must be punished. He alleged that no assistance has been provided by the Kerala government to the deceased's family so far.
Calling the government’s delay in announcing compensation for the deceased's family unacceptable, Rajendran, also alleged serious lapses by the police in taking action against those involved in the murder. He demanded a special investigation team to probe the case, stating that there are around 15 accused, but only four have been arrested so far.
Following widespread protests and criticism over the incident, the Crime Branch has now taken over its investigation. Police said it has arrested Anu, Prasad, Murali, Anandan and Bipin, all natives of Attappalam, for their alleged involvement in the incident. A police officer indicated that a few women may also be involved in the incident and it is being investigated whether they directly participated in the assault. The probe is now focused on mobile phone-based evidence, said a police officer.
The incident occurred on December 18, when a group of people allegedly assaulted Ram Narayan, accusing him of theft. During the attack, he was reportedly questioned with remarks such as, “Are you a Bangladeshi?” Even as no stolen items were found on Ram Narayan, he was repeatedly assaulted. He was later taken to the Palakkad District Hospital in a critical condition where he succumbed.
According to the postmortem report, Ram Narayan died due to severe injuries sustained to his head and body. The report states that he had around 40 injury marks from head to toe.
