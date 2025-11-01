ETV Bharat / state

Family Of Chhattisgarh Man Killed By Naxalites On Independence Day Awaits Compensation

Kanker: The family of a man from Chhattisgarh's Kanker killed by Naxalites for hoisting tricolor on this year's Independence Day is yet to get the government assistance, a Nagpur-based organisation has said.

Munesh Nureti hailing from Binagunda village on the Kanker-Narayanpur border was killed by the Naxalites on August 15 shortly after he hoisted the tricolor at the Naxalite memorial inside the school.

Datta Shirke, President of the Nagpur-based Jan Sangharsh Samiti who recently visited Nureti's family in Binagunda told ETV Bharat that the victim's family is yet to receive justice adding the family has been gripped by fear, leading them to refrain from reporting the incident to the police. Even after two and a half months, the victim's family has yet to receive the financial assistance from the government, he said.

Shirke claimed that one of the victim's brothers who fled home after his brother's killing, is yet to return home out of fear.