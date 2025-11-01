Family Of Chhattisgarh Man Killed By Naxalites On Independence Day Awaits Compensation
Datta Shirke, President of the Nagpur-based Jan Sangharsh Samiti claimed that the family of slain Munesh Nureti was still living in fear and without assistance.
Published : November 1, 2025 at 3:43 PM IST
Kanker: The family of a man from Chhattisgarh's Kanker killed by Naxalites for hoisting tricolor on this year's Independence Day is yet to get the government assistance, a Nagpur-based organisation has said.
Munesh Nureti hailing from Binagunda village on the Kanker-Narayanpur border was killed by the Naxalites on August 15 shortly after he hoisted the tricolor at the Naxalite memorial inside the school.
Datta Shirke, President of the Nagpur-based Jan Sangharsh Samiti who recently visited Nureti's family in Binagunda told ETV Bharat that the victim's family is yet to receive justice adding the family has been gripped by fear, leading them to refrain from reporting the incident to the police. Even after two and a half months, the victim's family has yet to receive the financial assistance from the government, he said.
Shirke claimed that one of the victim's brothers who fled home after his brother's killing, is yet to return home out of fear.
“When I reached the village with my team, I found that Munesh's family was still living in fear. One of his brothers is still away from home. Due to the fear, he has not been able to return yet. The family has not yet received any assistance from the administration or police,” he said.
Kanker Superintendent of Police, I. Kalyan Ellisela, stated that the deceased's family will receive all legal assistance they are entitled to. “The government process in this case is currently underway. The family will receive assistance soon,” he said.
Binagunda village has been under the threat of Naxalites for many years. Last year, a team of security forces arrived in the village, instilling a sense of freedom from the fear of Naxalites among the residents. Emboldened by the security forces, Munesh Nareti, a young man from the area, hoisted the tricolor at the Naxalite memorial inside the school on August 15th, Independence Day. Enraged by this incident, the Naxalites murdered him.
