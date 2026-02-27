Family Of Brain Dead Woman Donates Her Organs Giving New Lease Of Life To Four In Telangana's Asifabad
Easta Srujana (34) fell ill days after giving birth to her second child and was declared brain dead at a hospital in Hyderabad.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST
Asifabad: The family of a woman, in their greatest moment of despair, donated her organs to four individuals, after she was declared brain dead at Jankapur in Talangana's Asifabad district.
The family of Easta Srujana (34), who was declared brain-dead after sudden health complications, donated her organs bringing hope to patients waiting for life-saving transplants. Easta, a native of Mandamarri, had married Gundu Nagaraju of Jankapur in 2018. The couple has a five-year-old son, Advik. Due to work commitments, they had been living in Dubai for the last three years.
Easta, who was pregnant, returned to her maternal home in Mandamarri for delivery of her second child. She gave birth to a baby boy 23 days ago. Nagaraju came back from Dubai and spent 11 days with his family before returning.
After staying at her maternal house for around three weeks following delivery, Easta collapsed after complaining of a severe headache. She was rushed to a hospital in Mancherial. As her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad for advanced treatment. Despite being treated in the ICU for five days, doctors confirmed that she was brain-dead.
The doctors and representatives of the Jeevandhan programme counselled the grieving family about the importance of organ donation. Nagaraju returned from Dubai and, in a show of remarkable courage, agreed to donate Easta’s organs. Her two kidneys, liver, and lungs were retrieved and transplanted, giving new life to four critically ill patients.
Easta's mortal remains were brought to her in-laws’ house in Jankapur on Thursday. The sight of her 26-day-old infant and five-year-old son left villagers and relatives in tears. The final rites were marked by scenes of intense grief.
At the same time, the villagers praised the humanitarian decision taken by the bereaved family. Representatives of Jeevandhan and members of the Sadasaya Foundation, including National President Shravan Kumar and Secretary Lingamurthy, along with members Sana Ramakrishna Reddy, Nuka Suresh, Chandramouli, Bheeshmachari, Aasu, and Ram Reddy, appreciated the family’s noble gesture.
In death, Srujana became a symbol of life and hope, reminding society that even in the darkest moments, humanity can shine through.
