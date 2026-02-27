ETV Bharat / state

Family Of Brain Dead Woman Donates Her Organs Giving New Lease Of Life To Four In Telangana's Asifabad

Asifabad: The family of a woman, in their greatest moment of despair, donated her organs to four individuals, after she was declared brain dead at Jankapur in Talangana's Asifabad district.

The family of Easta Srujana (34), who was declared brain-dead after sudden health complications, donated her organs bringing hope to patients waiting for life-saving transplants. Easta, a native of Mandamarri, had married Gundu Nagaraju of Jankapur in 2018. The couple has a five-year-old son, Advik. Due to work commitments, they had been living in Dubai for the last three years.

Easta, who was pregnant, returned to her maternal home in Mandamarri for delivery of her second child. She gave birth to a baby boy 23 days ago. Nagaraju came back from Dubai and spent 11 days with his family before returning.

After staying at her maternal house for around three weeks following delivery, Easta collapsed after complaining of a severe headache. She was rushed to a hospital in Mancherial. As her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad for advanced treatment. Despite being treated in the ICU for five days, doctors confirmed that she was brain-dead.