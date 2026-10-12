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Family Members Of Deceased Employees Climb Atop Punjab Power Corporation Building In Protest To Demand Employment

Family Members Of Deceased Employees Climb Atop Punjab Power Corporation Office To Demand Employment ( ETV Bharat )

Patiala: Family members of the deceased employees in the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited climbed atop the PSPCL headquarters in Patiala on Monday in protest to demand permanent employment. The family members including three women and a 12-year-old girl threatened of self-harm if their demand was not met by the authorities leaving the local administration on tenterhooks.

Chaos erupted at the PSPCL headquarters on Monday morning after the next of kin of the deceased employees climbed onto the roof of the multi-story building. The protesters raised slogans against the Punjab government and the Powercom management, demanding permanent employment.

Protesting under the 'Deceased Employees' Dependents Struggle Committee,' the protesters said that their fathers, who worked for the Electricity Board and died in the line of duty. The protesters demanded employment on compassionate grounds saying that their repeated pleas had fallen on deaf ears. According to a protester Charanjit Singh, they have been struggling for employment for nearly 20 years. Singh said that they have repeatedly presented their demands to officials, but to no avail. While talks were held with the administration in the morning and assurances were given during the meeting, Singh said that the protest is continuing because no final decision regarding their demands had been reached.