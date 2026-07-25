ETV Bharat / state

Family Members Murder Young Woman, Secretly Cremate Body In Chilling 'Honour Killing' In Uttar Pradesh

Aligarh: In a shocking murder case reported from Uttar Pradesh, a young woman was killed by her family members and cremated the body to destroy evidence over her relationship with a man from a different caste in Aligarh, police said.

The alleged 'honour killing' took place on Thursday July 23, 2026 under the jurisdiction of the Gonda police station. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Neeraj Jadaun said that the murder came to light after the woman's boyfriend, a resident of the Gonda town, lodged a written complaint at the police complaint on Friday. The complaint alleged that the woman had been murdered and her body cremated by the family, he said.

“A team was rushed to the spot and the murder was established in the investigation. Subsequently, a murder case was registered. Two of the young woman's brothers, two maternal uncles, and her mother have been taken into custody for questioning,” Jadaun said.