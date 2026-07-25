Family Members Murder Young Woman, Secretly Cremate Body In Chilling 'Honour Killing' In Uttar Pradesh
The murder came to light after the woman's boyfriend lodged a complaint with the police in this regard.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST|
Updated : July 25, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
Aligarh: In a shocking murder case reported from Uttar Pradesh, a young woman was killed by her family members and cremated the body to destroy evidence over her relationship with a man from a different caste in Aligarh, police said.
The alleged 'honour killing' took place on Thursday July 23, 2026 under the jurisdiction of the Gonda police station. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Neeraj Jadaun said that the murder came to light after the woman's boyfriend, a resident of the Gonda town, lodged a written complaint at the police complaint on Friday. The complaint alleged that the woman had been murdered and her body cremated by the family, he said.
“A team was rushed to the spot and the murder was established in the investigation. Subsequently, a murder case was registered. Two of the young woman's brothers, two maternal uncles, and her mother have been taken into custody for questioning,” Jadaun said.
He said that all aspects of the incident are being thoroughly investigated, and further legal action will be taken based on the available evidence.
It is alleged that once the family learned of the relationship, the woman was subjected to constant pressure. She was scolded, reprimanded, and even physically assaulted on several occasions. In the police complaint, her boyfriend alleged that her family forbade her from maintaining any contact with him.
It is understood that a dispute regarding this matter arose within the family on Thursday night, during which the woman was murdered. Subsequently, the family took her body to their field outside the village and cremated it to destroy the evidence.