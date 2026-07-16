ETV Bharat / state

Four Of Family Killed, One Injured As Scooter Crashes Into Tractor In Chhattisgarh's Durg

Durg: A woman, her sister and their two children were killed while another child was seriously injured after their scooter rammed into a stationary tractor on a highway in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred under Kumhari police station limits adjoining Raipur when the five family members were travelling on the scooter to visit their maternal uncle's house in the state capital, a police official said.

Preliminary investigation suggested that Amrita Nirmalkar (28) was riding the scooter and the two-wheeler crashed into the rear of the stationary tractor carrying oxygen cylinders and parked on the highway, he said.