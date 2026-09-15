ETV Bharat / state

Four Family Members Die As Refrigerator Explodes In Karnataka's Belagavi

The deceased have been identified as Sharada Damone (45), Bharati Rajaram Damone (50), Priya Gajanan Damone (28), and Ganga Gajanan Damone (25). The house was completely gutted in the fire. The Dhamone family worked as labourers.

According to the police, the tragedy occured late Monday night under the Market Police Station limits in the Chawhat Galli area of ​​Belagavi city. The victims perished after becoming trapped inside, unable to escape the flames. Belagavi Police Commissioner visited the spot and inspected the scene.

Belagavi: Four members of a family were charred to death, and two others were seriously injured after a refrigerator exploded, engulfing an entire house in fire in Karnataka’s Belagavi.

The family was living in a shed-like structure, where the victims were sleeping together when the fire broke out. The intensity of the blaze was such that the refrigerator was reduced to what police described as the size of a small box, while household articles were completely destroyed in the fire.

According to police, the incident occurred after the family had celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at home on Monday and gone to sleep. The preliminary investigation suggests that an electrical short circuit triggered the fire late at night. The refrigerator allegedly exploded shortly after the fire broke out, and the flames quickly engulfed the entire house.

Priya Dhamone, 28, and Ganga Dhamone, 25, who sustained severe burn injuries, are undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Police said both suffered burns covering around 70 to 80 per cent of their bodies, and their condition remains critical.

The incident has shocked the local community, with residents expressing disbelief over the tragedy that occurred shortly after the family had celebrated the festival. The police have taken up a detailed investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the fire and the circumstances leading to the refrigerator blast.