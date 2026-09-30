ETV Bharat / state

Family Keeps Elderly Deceased's Body In Freezer For Four Years Hoping To Revive Him With Cryonics In Mumbai

Mumbai: Police in Mumbai stumbled upon the body of a 78-year-old man kept in a freezer by his family who hoped he could be revived with US-based cryonics. The man had died back due to cancer and age-related ailments.

Police said, the family spent over Rs 50 lakh to preserve the body and was also paying a substantial monthly fee to the agency entrusted with the task. The family had initially kept the body in a freezer at home and later they moved it to a freezer in a closed day-care centre in Malad.

However, locals alerted the police after a foul odour began emanating from the premises. Kurar police investigated the matter and, finding no evidence of foul play, have not initiated any legal action so far.

When questioned by the police, the deceased's elderly wife and adult children produced all the necessary documentation regarding his death. The family is currently deliberating whether to perform his last rites or send the body abroad with the hope of reviving the deceased. The incident has left both the Mumbai Police and local residents astonished.

A senior officer from Kurar police station said both the police and the family are seeking legal advice regarding the legalities of preserving a body in this manner and the permissible duration for such preservation.

Kurar police had originally received information on the matter from an informant on Monday night. The informant told the police that renovation work was underway at the day-care centre that had been closed for a month. However, after a strong odour began emanating from the premises, police investigated and discovered the body of then elderly person inside a freezer.

On Tuesday, police recorded statements of the deceased's family members, the clinic's management, and the property owner. Sources said, the deceased's family had initiated correspondence with a US-based organization regarding the transportation of his body and was consulting lawyers about the necessary legal procedures in India.

The family had suffered severe emotional distress following the man's death, prompting them to search the internet for ways to preserve the body for an extended period. During the search, they learned about organizations in the US that provide cryonics services.

Under the technology, the body of a person legally declared dead is preserved by freezing it using liquid nitrogen. Dr Prashant Patel explained that while the preservation of cells and tissues is an accepted medical practice, the cryonic preservation of an entire body remains an experimental procedure from a scientific standpoint.