Family Gang Preying On Pilgrims Busted At Khatushyamji
An extended family targeting Khatushyamji pilgrims was arrested ahead of New Year rush, ending months of chain snatching during Ekadashi and fair days.
Published : January 3, 2026 at 10:00 PM IST
Sikar (Rajasthan): Police have busted an organized crime gang that targeted devotees visiting the world-famous pilgrimage site of Khatushyamji for chain snatching and pickpocketing. Police arrested 18 members of the gang, including 10 women. The gang consisted of a father-in-law, son, daughter-in-law, husband, and other relatives, who were committing the crimes together.
Khatushyamji Police Station in-charge Pawan Kumar Choubey stated that numerous complaints of chain snatching had previously been received during Ekadashi and monthly fairs. Anticipating the large crowds on New Year's Eve, the police devised a special strategy. Police personnel in plainclothes were deployed at entry and exit points. They studied methods from previous cases and kept an eye out for suspicious activity. As soon as members of the gang were spotted moving suspiciously among the devotees, they were surrounded and detained. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the chain snatching and pickpocketing incidents.
SHO Pawan Kumar Choubey stated that despite the large crowds, not a single incident of chain snatching occurred in Khatushyamji this time. Police vigilance and timely action prevented the gang from committing crimes. According to the police, the gang had been active for the past seven to eight months and would come to Khatushyamji every month on Ekadashi, the monthly fair, and other crowded occasions to commit crimes. The accused would arrive in rented vehicles, take advantage of the crowds, snatch gold chains, and then immediately flee the area.