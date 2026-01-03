ETV Bharat / state

Family Gang Preying On Pilgrims Busted At Khatushyamji

Sikar (Rajasthan): Police have busted an organized crime gang that targeted devotees visiting the world-famous pilgrimage site of Khatushyamji for chain snatching and pickpocketing. Police arrested 18 members of the gang, including 10 women. The gang consisted of a father-in-law, son, daughter-in-law, husband, and other relatives, who were committing the crimes together.