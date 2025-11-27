ETV Bharat / state

Four Of Family From Ludhiana Killed In Canada's Brampton House Fire

Ludhiana: Four members of a family died in a house fire in Brampton, Canada. The deceased have been identified as the natives of the Gurm village in Punjab's Ludhiana. Sources said that the incident took place last week.

According to official sources, the family had moved to Canada a few years ago and was residing in Brampton. Jugraj Singh survived the incident, while the others were engulfed in the flames. Following the tragic incident, the relatives of the deceased, who live in the village, left for Canada.

Villagers said that the incident is very unfortunate. They said that the family had been living in Canada for four to five years. An elderly woman from the village said that while Jugraj Singh managed to escape, he sustained severe injuries. "His wife, mother-in-law, mother and sister all perished in the devastating fire. Singh's father, who was in India, travelled to Canada upon hearing this news."