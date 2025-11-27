Four Of Family From Ludhiana Killed In Canada's Brampton House Fire
The devastating incident occurred last week in Brampton. The kin of the deceased have left Canada after hearing the news.
November 27, 2025
Ludhiana: Four members of a family died in a house fire in Brampton, Canada. The deceased have been identified as the natives of the Gurm village in Punjab's Ludhiana. Sources said that the incident took place last week.
According to official sources, the family had moved to Canada a few years ago and was residing in Brampton. Jugraj Singh survived the incident, while the others were engulfed in the flames. Following the tragic incident, the relatives of the deceased, who live in the village, left for Canada.
Villagers said that the incident is very unfortunate. They said that the family had been living in Canada for four to five years. An elderly woman from the village said that while Jugraj Singh managed to escape, he sustained severe injuries. "His wife, mother-in-law, mother and sister all perished in the devastating fire. Singh's father, who was in India, travelled to Canada upon hearing this news."
Another villager said, "This family had a strong bond with everyone in the community. The head of the family lives in India. The cause of the fire is not yet known. There is a deep wave of grief throughout the entire village following this tragic incident." The cause of the incident is under investigation, sources said.
