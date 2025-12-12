Family From Gujarat Kidnapped In Libya, Appeals For Help
A man, his wife and their three-year-old daughter were promised by agents that they will be sent to Europe. Instead they landed in Libya.
Published : December 12, 2025 at 9:02 PM IST
Mehsana: A man, his wife and their three-year-old daughter from Gujarat's Mehsana have been kidnapped in Libya and a ransom of Rs 2 crore has been demanded by the abductors for their release.
Police said the couple from Mehsana's Badalpura village and their three-year-old daughter were taken hostage in Libya by agents who had promised to send them to Europe.
According to reports, Kismatsingh Chavda, his wife Hinaben, and three-year-old daughter Devanshiba had set out for Europe in hopes of a better future. The agents had promised the family that they will be sent to Portugal via Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. However, the agents, sent them to Libya and have held them hostage.
Chavda and his family have been kept in an unknown and desolate location where they are being threatened with dire consequences, said a few relatives. Chavda's relatives have submitted a written application at the Mehsana Collector's Office in which allegations have been levelled against one Mehta Harshit Kamleshbhai, who is believed to be involved in the conspiracy.
The family has demanded that the government immediately intervene at the diplomatic level and bring them back to India. Chavda's relatives have appealed the state government and Centre to intervene as the matter involves a couple and their little daughter.
In October this year, four Gujaratis who were taken hostage in Iran were freed after a ransom demand of Rs 2 crore. The rescue came after Mansa MLA JS Patel informed Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the incident. The four were flown to New Delhi and then brought back to Gujarat's Ahmedabad.
As per details, the group, including a couple from Bapupura village in Mansa taluka, had left for Australia through a local agent. They were first taken to Delhi, then flown via Bangkok and Dubai to Tehran. But after landing in Tehran, they were pushed into a taxi and kidnapped. The abductors filmed them, demanding Rs 2 crore from their families. The video, shared on WhatsApp, showed the victims being beaten mercilessly.
