ETV Bharat / state

Family From Gujarat Kidnapped In Libya, Appeals For Help

Mehsana: A man, his wife and their three-year-old daughter from Gujarat's Mehsana have been kidnapped in Libya and a ransom of Rs 2 crore has been demanded by the abductors for their release.

Police said the couple from Mehsana's Badalpura village and their three-year-old daughter were taken hostage in Libya by agents who had promised to send them to Europe.

According to reports, Kismatsingh Chavda, his wife Hinaben, and three-year-old daughter Devanshiba had set out for Europe in hopes of a better future. The agents had promised the family that they will be sent to Portugal via Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. However, the agents, sent them to Libya and have held them hostage.

Chavda and his family have been kept in an unknown and desolate location where they are being threatened with dire consequences, said a few relatives. Chavda's relatives have submitted a written application at the Mehsana Collector's Office in which allegations have been levelled against one Mehta Harshit Kamleshbhai, who is believed to be involved in the conspiracy.