ETV Bharat / state

Family, Fodder Scam And Prashant Kishor: Reasons Behind BJP Replacing Its Candidate In Nitin Nabin's Assembly Constituency

Patna: When Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Bankipur Assembly constituency by-poll, Abhishek Kumar Sinha 'Bunty', withdrew from the contest on Friday evening citing "family reasons", it left everybody wondering.

However, it turned out that it was "family" indeed behind Abhishek’s withdrawal. The BJP thought it wise not to let him contest and provide ammunition to the Opposition, especially Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) leader Prashant Kishor.

The Bankipur by-poll is currently grabbing attention across the country because it has turned into a contest between Kishor and BJP national president Nitin Nabin. The constituency is considered Nabin's pocket borough, as he and his father Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha had won it nine consecutive times since 1995. Nitin was elected to the Rajya Sabha in March and resigned from the Assembly, necessitating the by-poll.

NDA candidate Abhishek Kumar Sinha withdrew his nomination from the Bankipore assembly constituency by-election, in Patna on Friday. (ANI)

The BJP announced Abhishek’s candidature on July 7 after taking his consent. He filed his nomination papers on July 9 only to step back on July 11. He has been associated with the party for around 26 years, has been a close aide of Nabin, and is said to have been handpicked by him to represent the constituency in his absence.

Though considered a relatively lesser-known and weak candidate against Kishor, Abhishek was comfortably poised as he had the complete backing of Nabin and the party's strong grassroots cadre.

Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor hit the constituency streets, marching from one area to another from morning to evening to meet voters. He is scheduled to file nomination papers on Monday (July 13). And then, the political grapevine started buzzing about how Kishor was planning to hold a press conference to share some confidential information about Abhishek.